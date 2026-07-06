LeBron James Next Team Market Makes Big Move on Kalshi

Back to The Land? The Cleveland Cavaliers are now the favorites to land LeBron James on Kalshi with growing momentum across the NBA that they are the team to beat.

Cleveland jumped ahead of the Golden State Warriors as the favorite in the latest update to LeBron James’ next team market on Kalshi.

LeBron James Next Team - Kalshi

Cleveland Cavaliers 57%

Golden State Warriors 18%

Miami Heat 10%

Kalshi settles the market on whichever team James is with by October 23, 2026. At 57%, trading on Cleveland returns just a $7.01 profit on a $10 stake if he ends up there.

Cleveland the team to beat

Marc Stein sparked the rumors on the All NBA Podcast with Adam Mares where he shared that Cleveland was the “scenario to beat.”

“The way it was laid out to me repeatedly is that more and more, these other teams see Cleveland as the scenario to beat because if you want LeBron, you’re going to have to convince him your situation is better than Cleveland's because Cleveland offers the storybook ending,” Stein said.

The icing on the cake for the Cavs would be the reported rumor from Stein that Cleveland is holding an open roster spot, ready to trade for Bronny James if LeBron signs.

“One conspiracy whisper making the rounds: They want to make sure that they have open roster spots to be able to trade for the Lakers’ Bronny James in the event that they are able to welcome dad back as a free agent signee.”

Cleveland’s price surged 47% in under a week from 10% to 57% to land back with the Cavaliers.

Bronny James’ next-team market jumped 33% from 20% to 53% for Cleveland to be his next team. This comes after Kalshi favored the Los Angeles Lakers to keep Bronny if LeBron chose the Golden State Warriors.

Warriors fading

After Golden State went all-in to try and sign LeBron and trade for Anthony Davis, their dream collapsed. The Warriors climbed as high as 52% and stayed favorites on the board for nearly a week.

After Stein’s report that Cleveland was the scenario to beat, its chances came crashing down 34% before settling at 18%. The Warriors remain the second strongest team on the board.

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