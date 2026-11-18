The Royals have kicked off the hot stove with the Maikel Garcia trade to the Mariners, and with that, it could mean they could be wheeling and dealing for some other players at positions of need. In the Mariners deal, they secured a starting pitcher, a lefty reliever, and a young arm who could slot into either role. They realistically could add another young pitching arm, a third baseman, and a corner outfield bat.

There are a couple of Royals that have been floated as trade candidates, mainly Michael Wacha and Vinnie Pasquantino, who both could net a solid return if traded. Let's discuss some players the Royals might trade for later down the line in the offseason.

A Young Third Baseman in the Desert

The Royals now have a need for a third baseman of the future, as Nick Loftin isn't a long-term option, barring a massive breakout. The Arizona Diamondbacks have plenty of young third basemen in their system, which includes Jansel Luis, LuJames Groover, and Yassel Soler, and have a desperate need for a first baseman. In a deal centered around Vinnie Pasquantino, the Royals might try to secure the services of Groover, as he might be the odd man out at the hot corner.

Nolan Arenado is still under contract and had a return to form in his first season in the desert, and Jansel Luis (D-backs number three prospect) has been rising quickly throughout the minor leagues. With Arenado set to be on the roster in 2027 and Luis projected ETA being 2027-2028, it leaves the 24-year-old Groover as the potential odd man out.

Groover offers a solid profile, which is highlighted by his pitch recognition, approach, and contact abilities. He isn't going to be a Gold Glove-caliber 3B, but he isn't a slouch at the hot corner. Throughout his career, he has hit at every level with an OPS above .800 since 2024 and he has maintained a walk rate of around 10% in his minor league career.

He got his first cup of coffee in the Majors in 2026, but it wasn't the best 54 plate appearances. He slashed .167/.259/.271 for an OPS of .530 and a wRC+ of 51. Despite the struggles, he offers an intriguing Savant profile that saw him excel in average exit velocity (90,0 mph), barrel rate (11.1%), hard-hit rate (45.9%), squared-up rate (36.4%), chase rate (19.8%), and finally whiff rate (16.1%).

The biggest kick to his profile is that he is capped by pedestrian power, and that showed in his minor league play, as his career high in HRs is 12. It wouldn't be the first time that the Royals had a third baseman who was more contact and walk-focused than the traditional 3B. If the power can come around, the Royals would have a nice replacement for Garcia while also securing their 3B of the future.

Now on to the corner outfield, which is arguably the biggest need for the Royals now.

Final Straw for LF in Boston and a Case of Deja Vu

Sep 25, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox center fielder Jarren Duran (16) hits an infield single against the Chicago Cubs during the second inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stop me if you have heard this before: the Royals should trade for Jarren Duran. Well, it happened last offseason when it was heavily rumored that the Royals were tied to Duran as the prime trade candidate. Last offseason, he was going to cost an arm and a leg after back-to-back 4.0+ fWAR seasons, but 2026 was a down year for the Red Sox LF.

Not much went right for Duran in 2026, and it might lead to him being out of lives in Boston, with Roman Anthony expected to take the LF mantle next season. For the Royals, it would be taking a gamble on a guy who didn't perform well, but he provides good defense in LF, speed, and is solid at the plate with runners on base.

With how bad his 2026 was, it won't cost as much to acquire him, and he would be under team control until 2029. If the Royals swung a deal, it would more than likely be pitching going to Boston, as they lose Sonny Gray, and outside of Peyton Tolle and Ranger Suárez, the Red Sox need some pitching help.

NY Utility Man Needing a Change of Scenery

Sep 9, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; New York Mets third baseman Brett Baty (7) exits the game after an apparent injury against the Miami Marlins during the second inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now, this was discussed as a potential trade option if Vinnie Pasquantino were traded. The Mets need a 1B, and the Royals need a corner outfielder and now a 3B. Brett Baty fits both of those criteria and is a candidate for a change of scenery. Similar to Duran, Baty is coming off a disappointing 2026 which saw him slash .238/.311/.374 for an OPS of .685 and a wRC+ of 92.

Baty hasn't reached the potential that many Mets fans expected and he didn't repeat his 2025 season that saw him have a wRC+ of 109. In 2026, he was a player whose underlying numbers didn't line up with the actual results. He is above average in average exit velocity, barrel rate, LA sweet spot rate, and bat speed, so there is some intrigue about him breaking out in 2027.

With the 3B gap now in KC, he would line up better there, as he was solid defensively, but he has flexibility playing every infield spot and the corner outfield roles. If the Royals were to trade for him, the package would probably involve multiple players in return.

Former Top Prospect Flaming Out in the Nations Capital

Sep 25, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals right fielder Dylan Crews (3) rounds third base after hitting a home run against the New York Mets during the seventh inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After a disappointing first three seasons in the bigs, the Nationals are attempting to move Dylan Crews this offseason. The former second overall pick in 2023 hasn't figured it out at the plate, and the Nationals have decided to move on from him as part of their core. Crews slashed .223/.289/.374 for an OPS of .663 and wRC+ of 82, all of which are career highs.

Similar to Baty's profile, Crews has good numbers in average exit velocity, barrel rate, hard-hit rate, bat speed, and expected numbers. The biggest issue at the plate for Crews is his overall contact rate, as it has sat around 73.0% in his career. If something in his swing or approach gets tweaked just a little, he could be in for a potential breakout.

For the Royals, it would be a big get to acquire Crews since he is under team control until 2032 and can man any outfield spot and not be a detriment. What would it take to get Crews? At least Michael Wacha plus some other prospects, which might deter the Royals from making a deal.

Rays Pitcher on Block, but Will be Tough to Trade For

Sep 3, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Shane McClanahan (18) throws during the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If there were a pitcher for the Royals to trade for, it would be Shane McClanahan, as he was rumored to be on the trade block. Starting pitching is still a need for the Royals after the Garcia deal, and McClanahan would be a solid fit for the rotation. He is coming off his first season since 2023, as injuries have plagued his career, but 2026 was a good year for him.

In 118.0 innings of work, he put together an ERA of 3.36, a FIP of 3.50, a 1.12 WHIP, and 2.4 fWAR. It was a good return to action for McClanahan, and the Rays might try to capitalize on that while trying to extend Drew Rasmussen. The biggest concern is the injury history and left forearm tightness that kept him from the Rays postseason run, so there is plenty of risk in a deal.

For the Royals, he would immediately be one of the better pitchers in the rotation and wouldn't cost a ton, as he is in the final year of arbitration. He is projected to make around $6.6 million in arbitration this offseason, so the money isn't bad. The issues will be trading for a guy with an extensive injury history and trading with the Rays tends to not favor the other team historically.

Conclusion

With one trade in the books for the Royals, it seems like they are eager to build a roster ready to compete in the 2027 season. They could be wheeling and dealing this offseason, and any of these players could be a Royals target. With the holes on roster, the trades could continue for the Royals as they try to get a competitive roster for 2027.

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