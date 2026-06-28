Kalshi Promo Code for Round of 32 Knockout: Claim Your $20 Trading Bonus

The Round of 32 Knockout arrives with heavyweight matchups, host-nation drama, and dangerous underdogs ready to shake up the tournament. A Kalshi promo code gives you $20 bonus trading credit to predict outcomes across these pivotal games. The offer requires code SIBONUS at signup. You can start trading on the Round of 32 matches as early as Sunday, June 28, making this the perfect moment to join one of the country's best prediction market promos and test your tournament knowledge.

How the Kalshi Promo Code Works for Round of 32 Trading

The Kalshi promo code SIBONUS unlocks a straightforward welcome offer: deposit at least $20, trade at least $20 in event contracts, and receive a $20 bonus regardless of whether those trades win or lose. This means you can trade on Brazil vs. Japan, Netherlands vs. Morocco, or any other Round of 32 matchup without worrying about the outcome affecting your bonus eligibility. Your initial trades on these knockout games count toward the $20 trading requirement, so you can immediately put your prediction skills to work on the tournament's most compelling moments.

Here are the key terms and conditions:

Available in all states except Nevada; you must be physically present in an eligible location

Requires government ID or passport verification plus a selfie holding that ID

Minimum initial deposit of $20 and minimum $20 in trades to unlock the bonus

The bonus credits after you complete $20 in trades, regardless of trade outcomes

Offer is ongoing with no expiration date

Code SIBONUS must be entered during signup to claim the reward

If you trade $20 on Brazil to advance past Japan and win, your account grows. If that same $20 trade loses, you still unlock the $20 bonus once the trade settles. The flexibility lets you explore Kalshi's markets across the Round of 32 while building your account balance.

How to Claim Your Kalshi Promo Code Bonus Before Round of 32 Matches

Claiming the SIBONUS offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to start trading on Round of 32 outcomes:

Sign up with the promo code: Visit Kalshi and select "Sign Up." Enter your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, and location. When prompted, enter the code SIBONUS to activate the welcome offer. Verify your identity: Provide a government-issued ID or passport along with a selfie holding that ID. This Know Your Customer verification is standard across prediction markets and takes just a few minutes. Make your initial deposit: Click "Deposit Cash" in your Kalshi wallet and select your preferred payment method. Deposit at least $20 to meet the requirement. Trade on Round of 32 matches: Browse Kalshi's available markets and place trades on Round of 32 outcomes. Trade at least $20 total across one or multiple contracts to trigger your bonus. Receive your bonus: Once your $20 in trades settle, the $20 bonus credits to your account automatically, regardless of whether those trades won or lost. Withdraw your winnings: If your Round of 32 predictions prove accurate, navigate to the "Transfers" section of your profile and select "Withdraw Funds" to cash out your profits.

Ready to dive deeper into Kalshi as a platform? Check out our detailed Kalshi vs. Polymarket comparison to see how it stacks up against other prediction markets.

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