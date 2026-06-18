Kalshi Promo Code SIBONUS: $20 Bonus for Germany vs Ivory Coast Trading

Looking to trade on the Germany vs Ivory Coast matchup on June 20? A $20 trading bonus awaits new users who sign up with the Kalshi promo code SIBONUS. This welcome offer lets you explore prediction markets while trading on one of Group E's most compelling contests. The code is required to claim the bonus, and you'll need to complete just $20 in trades to unlock your reward.

How the Kalshi Promo Code Works for Germany vs Ivory Coast

The Kalshi promo code SIBONUS delivers straightforward value for new traders. After registering with the code and depositing at least $20, you'll trade a minimum of $20 in event contracts to unlock your $20 bonus. The bonus credits regardless of whether your trades on the Germany vs Ivory Coast match win or lose, giving you flexibility to explore the platform's markets without pressure.

Here's what you need to know about claiming this offer:

Code required: SIBONUS (must be entered during registration)

Initial deposit: $20 minimum

Trading requirement: $20 in event contracts

Bonus amount: $20 (credited after trading requirement is met)

Available in all states except Nevada

Ongoing offer with no expiration date

Imagine trading on whether Germany's attacking trio of Jamal Musiala, Florian Wirtz, and Kai Havertz will overwhelm Ivory Coast's defense. If your prediction proves correct, your winnings are yours to keep. If the Elephants' counterattack stuns the Germans instead, your $20 bonus still credits once you've completed the $20 trading requirement. This structure lets you gain experience on prediction market promos while backing your soccer analysis.

How to Claim Your Kalshi Bonus Before Germany vs Ivory Coast

Signing up takes just minutes, and you'll be ready to trade on the Group E showdown by June 20. Follow these steps to get started:

Sign up with the code: Visit Kalshi and click "Sign Up." Enter the promo code SIBONUS during registration and provide your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, and location. Verify your identity: Submit a government ID or passport along with a selfie holding that ID. Kalshi may also request your Social Security Number as part of standard verification protocols. Make your deposit: Click "Deposit Cash" in your wallet and select your preferred payment method. Deposit at least $20 to qualify for the bonus. Trade on Germany vs Ivory Coast: Browse Kalshi's markets and place trades totaling at least $20. Consider the match outcome, goal totals, or individual player performances as trading options. Receive your bonus: Once you've completed $20 in trades, your $20 bonus credits automatically, regardless of trade results. Withdraw your funds: If you profit from your trades, head to the "Transfers" section of your profile and select "Withdraw Funds" to cash out.

Ready to explore one of the country's top prediction platforms? Learn more by reading our Kalshi vs. Polymarket comparison to see how this platform stacks up against competitors.

The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.