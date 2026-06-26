Kalshi Promo Code SIBONUS: $20 Bonus for Norway vs. France Trading

Norway and France square off in Boston on Friday, June 26, and it's the perfect moment to claim a Kalshi promo code welcome offer. New users can register with code SIBONUS to unlock a $20 bonus and start trading on this Group I decider. Both teams enter with identical records, making this matchup one of the tournament's most compelling finales. Explore prediction market promos and get started today.

How the Kalshi Promo Code SIBONUS Works for Norway vs. France

The Kalshi promo code SIBONUS delivers a straightforward welcome offer for new traders. Register with the code, deposit at least $20, and trade a minimum of $20 in event contracts to unlock your $20 bonus. The bonus credits regardless of whether your trades win or lose, giving you capital to explore Kalshi's markets without pressure on your initial positions.

Let's say you deposit $20 and immediately trade it on Norway to win the match. If Norway prevails, you pocket your winnings plus the $20 bonus. If France takes the victory instead, you still receive the full $20 bonus once your trade settles. This structure lets you test Kalshi's platform and markets while building your account balance. The offer applies across all eligible states except Nevada, and the code remains active with no expiration date announced.

Key terms include the following requirements:

Code SIBONUS required at signup

Minimum $20 deposit to qualify

Minimum $20 in trades to unlock the bonus

Bonus credits regardless of trade outcomes

Available in all states except Nevada

Government ID and selfie verification required

The Norway vs. France match on Friday, June 26 serves as an ideal entry point for your first trades. With both teams safely through to the knockout stage but competing for first place, the outcome carries genuine stakes. Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe have each scored four times through two matches, setting up a compelling individual duel within the larger team competition.

How to Claim Your Kalshi Promo Code Bonus and Trade on Norway vs. France

Claiming your welcome offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to register, deposit, and start trading on the Norway vs. France matchup:

Sign up with the code: Visit Kalshi and select "Sign Up." Enter promo code SIBONUS during registration. Provide your date of birth, phone number, and location information. Complete verification: Submit a government-issued ID or passport along with a selfie holding that ID. Kalshi may also request your Social Security Number as part of standard identity verification protocols. Make your deposit: Click "Deposit Cash" in your Kalshi wallet and select your preferred payment method. Deposit at least $20 to meet the bonus requirement. Trade on the match: Browse Kalshi's available markets and select contracts related to the Norway vs. France game. Execute at least $20 in trades to trigger your bonus. Receive your bonus: Once your $20 in trades settle, your $20 bonus credits to your account automatically. Withdraw your winnings: If your predictions prove accurate, navigate to the "Transfers" section and select "Withdraw Funds" to cash out your profits.

Ready to explore Kalshi's prediction markets? Read our full Kalshi vs. Polymarket comparison to see how this platform stacks up against competitors.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.