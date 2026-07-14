Kalshi Promo Code SIBONUS: $20 Bonus for Spain vs France Trading

The Spain vs France semifinal on Tuesday, July 14 presents the perfect opportunity to claim a Kalshi promo code welcome offer. New users can register with code SIBONUS to unlock a $20 bonus and start trading on this blockbuster matchup. The code is required to claim the offer, and you'll need to make an initial deposit and complete qualifying trades to unlock your reward. Explore prediction market promos and get started before Tuesday's clash between two of Europe's most dominant teams.

How the Kalshi Promo Code Works for Spain vs France

The Kalshi promo code SIBONUS delivers straightforward value for new traders. Register with the code, deposit at least $20, and trade a minimum of $20 in event contracts to unlock your $20 bonus. The bonus credits regardless of whether your trades win or lose, meaning you keep the reward even if your Spain vs France predictions don't pan out.

Here's what you need to know about claiming this offer:

Code required: SIBONUS (must be entered during registration)

Minimum deposit: $20

Minimum trades: $20 in event contracts

Bonus amount: $20 (credited after qualifying trades)

Available in all states except Nevada

Offer is ongoing with no expiration date

Imagine trading $20 on France to win the semifinal and losing that trade. You still receive your $20 bonus, giving you fresh capital to explore other markets on Kalshi. Conversely, if you trade $20 on Spain to advance and win, you pocket your winnings plus the $20 bonus on top. The flexibility makes this offer ideal for testing Kalshi's platform before committing larger amounts to prediction markets.

How to Claim Your Kalshi Bonus Before Spain vs France

Claiming your $20 bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to sign up, deposit, and start trading on Tuesday's Spain vs France semifinal:

Sign up with the code: Visit Kalshi and click "Sign Up." Enter the promo code SIBONUS during registration. Provide your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, and location. Verify your identity: Submit a government ID or passport along with a selfie holding that ID. Kalshi may also request your Social Security Number. These Know Your Customer (KYC) steps typically take just a few minutes and ensure the platform remains secure. Make your deposit: Click "Deposit Cash" in your Kalshi wallet and select your preferred payment method. Deposit at least $20 to qualify for the bonus. Trade on Spain vs France: Browse Kalshi's markets and place trades totaling at least $20 on the Spain vs France semifinal or other available events. Your $20 bonus credits once you complete these qualifying trades. Withdraw your winnings: If your trades profit, navigate to the "Transfers" section of your profile and select "Withdraw Funds." Choose your linked payment method and enter your withdrawal amount.

Ready to dive deeper into how Kalshi stacks up against competitors? Check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review to see how this platform compares to other prediction markets.

The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.