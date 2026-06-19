Kalshi Promo Code SIBONUS: $20 Bonus for USA vs Australia Trading

The United States and Australia clash in a pivotal Group D matchup on June 19, and it's the perfect time to explore Kalshi promo code offers. New users can claim a $20 trading bonus by signing up with code SIBONUS and making qualifying trades on this high-stakes contest. Whether you're predicting an American victory or backing the Socceroos for an upset, prediction market promos like this one give you capital to test your sports forecasting skills. The code is required to unlock this welcome offer.

How the Kalshi Promo Code SIBONUS Works for USA vs Australia

The Kalshi promo code SIBONUS delivers straightforward value for new traders. After registering with the code and depositing at least $20, you'll receive a $20 bonus once you complete $20 in trades on any available markets, including contracts tied to the USA vs Australia matchup. Your trades don't need to win for you to unlock the bonus, meaning you keep the $20 reward regardless of whether your predictions prove accurate.

Here's what you need to know about claiming this offer:

Code required: SIBONUS (enter during registration)

Minimum deposit: $20

Trading requirement: $20 in contract trades to unlock the bonus

Bonus amount: $20 credited after meeting trading requirements

Eligible states: All U.S. states except Nevada

Offer status: Ongoing with no expiration date listed

Imagine depositing $20 and trading $15 on the United States to win while placing $5 on Australia to score first in the USA vs Australia game. Once those trades settle, your $20 bonus arrives in your account, giving you additional capital to explore other prediction markets. The bonus applies whether your USA vs Australia trades win or lose, making it an excellent way to build your trading bankroll.

How to Claim Your Kalshi Bonus for the USA vs Australia Game

Signing up for Kalshi and claiming your $20 bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started trading on USA vs Australia:

Register with the promo code: Visit Kalshi's website and click "Sign Up." Enter your personal information, including your date of birth, phone number, and location. Most importantly, enter the promo code SIBONUS during registration to unlock the bonus offer. Complete identity verification: Kalshi will request a government-issued ID or passport along with a selfie holding that ID. This Know Your Customer (KYC) verification typically takes just a few minutes and ensures the platform remains secure and legitimate. Make your initial deposit: Navigate to your Kalshi wallet and click "Deposit Cash." Select your preferred payment method and deposit at least $20 to meet the minimum requirement. Trade on USA vs Australia: Browse Kalshi's available markets and place trades on the USA vs Australia game or any other event contracts. You need to complete $20 in total trades to unlock your $20 bonus. Receive your bonus: Once your trades settle and you've met the $20 trading requirement, your $20 bonus will be credited to your account automatically. Withdraw your winnings: If your predictions prove accurate and you generate profits, visit the "Transfers" section of your profile and select "Withdraw Funds" to cash out your earnings.

Ready to start trading on USA vs Australia? Learn more about how Kalshi compares to other prediction markets by reading our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review .

The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.