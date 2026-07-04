Kalshi Promo Code SIBONUS: $20 Trading Bonus for Canada vs. Morocco

Canada and Morocco clash in a Round of 16 matchup on Saturday, July 4, and it's the perfect moment to explore Kalshi promo code offers. New users can claim a $20 bonus by signing up with code SIBONUS and trading at least $20 on this tournament showdown. Whether you're backing Canada's historic run or Morocco's experienced squad, prediction market promos like this one let you explore event contracts with bonus funds. The code is required to unlock this welcome offer.

How the Kalshi Promo Code Works for Canada vs. Morocco

The Kalshi promo code SIBONUS delivers straightforward value for new traders. After you register with the code and deposit at least $20, you'll need to complete $20 in trades on any available markets, including contracts tied to the Canada vs. Morocco matchup. Once you hit that $20 trading threshold, your $20 bonus is credited to your account regardless of whether those trades win or lose.

Here's what you need to know about claiming this offer:

Code required: SIBONUS (must be entered during registration)

Available in all states except Nevada

Minimum deposit: $20

Minimum trades required: $20 (on any contracts, including Canada vs. Morocco markets)

Bonus credited after trade requirement is met, win or lose

Offer is ongoing with no expiration date

For example, you could trade $20 on Canada to advance past Morocco. If Canada wins, your trade profits and you keep your bonus. If Morocco advances instead, your trade loses value, but you still receive the $20 bonus once the $20 trade requirement is satisfied. Either way, you're exploring Kalshi's markets with additional capital to work with.

How to Claim Your Kalshi Bonus Before Canada vs. Morocco

Signing up and claiming your bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started:

Sign up with the code: Visit Kalshi and click "Sign Up." Enter the promo code SIBONUS during registration. Provide your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, and location. Verify your identity: Submit a government-issued ID or passport along with a selfie holding that ID. Kalshi may also request your Social Security Number as part of standard identity verification. Make your deposit: Click "Deposit Cash" in your Kalshi wallet and select your preferred payment method. Deposit at least $20 to meet the minimum requirement. Trade on Canada vs. Morocco: Browse Kalshi's available markets and place trades totaling at least $20. You can trade on the Canada vs. Morocco outcome or any other available contracts. Receive your bonus: Once your $20 in trades settles, your $20 bonus is automatically credited to your account. Withdraw your winnings: If your trades profit, navigate to the "Transfers" section of your profile and select "Withdraw Funds" to cash out.

Ready to explore prediction markets? Check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review to see how this platform stacks up against the competition.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.