Kalshi Promo Code SIBONUS: $20 Trading Bonus for France vs. Morocco

The matchup between France and Morocco on Thursday, July 9 presents an ideal opportunity to explore Kalshi promo code offers. New users can claim a $20 trading bonus by signing up with code SIBONUS and trading at least $20 on this compelling quarterfinal contest. Whether you're interested in predicting the outcome or exploring other markets, prediction market promos like this one make it easy to get started on Kalshi today.

How the Kalshi Promo Code Works for France vs. Morocco

The Kalshi promo code SIBONUS delivers straightforward value to new traders. Register with the code, deposit at least $20, and trade a minimum of $20 in event contracts to unlock your $20 bonus. The bonus credits to your account regardless of whether your trades on the France vs. Morocco match win or lose, giving you flexibility as you learn the platform.

Here's what you need to know about claiming this offer:

Code required: SIBONUS (enter during registration)

Minimum deposit: $20

Minimum trading volume: $20 in event contracts

Bonus amount: $20 (credited after trading requirement is met)

Eligible states: All except Nevada

Offer status: Ongoing

If you trade $20 on France to win and your prediction proves correct, you keep your winnings plus the $20 bonus. If France doesn't win, you still receive the $20 bonus once your $20 trade settles. This structure lets you explore Kalshi's markets with confidence as you decide whether to continue trading on future events.

How to Claim Your Kalshi Promo Code Bonus and Trade France vs. Morocco

Signing up for Kalshi and claiming your bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started trading on the France vs. Morocco quarterfinal:

Sign up with the promo code: Visit Kalshi and select "Sign Up." Enter your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, and location. When prompted, enter the promo code SIBONUS to activate your bonus eligibility. Verify your identity: Kalshi requires a government ID or passport along with a selfie holding that ID. This Know Your Customer process takes a few minutes and ensures the platform remains secure. Make your deposit: Click "Deposit Cash" in your wallet and select your preferred payment method. Deposit at least $20 to meet the minimum requirement. Trade on France vs. Morocco: Browse Kalshi's available markets and place your first trade on the France vs. Morocco match. Trade at least $20 in contracts to unlock your bonus. Receive your bonus: Once your $20 trading volume settles, your $20 bonus credits to your account automatically. Withdraw your funds: If you profit from your trades, navigate to the "Transfers" section of your profile and select "Withdraw Funds." Choose your linked payment method and enter your withdrawal amount.

Ready to explore Kalshi further? Read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket comparison to see how this platform stacks up against competitors.

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