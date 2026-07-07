Kalshi Promo Code SIBONUS: Claim $20 Bonus for Argentina vs. Egypt Prediction Markets

The $20 trading bonus awaits new traders on Kalshi this Tuesday, July 7. You'll need the Kalshi promo code SIBONUS to unlock this welcome offer and start trading on Argentina's Round of 16 matchup against Egypt. The bonus requires a minimum $20 deposit and $20 in trades to claim, regardless of whether those trades win or lose. Explore prediction market promos and get started today.

How the Kalshi Promo Code SIBONUS Works for Argentina vs. Egypt

The Kalshi promo code SIBONUS delivers straightforward value for new traders. Register with the code, deposit at least $20, and trade a minimum of $20 in event contracts to unlock your $20 bonus. The bonus credits to your account after you complete the required trades, regardless of whether you predict Argentina's victory correctly or back Egypt's upset bid.

Here's what you need to know about claiming this offer:

Code required: SIBONUS (enter during registration)

Minimum deposit: $20

Minimum trades: $20 in event contracts

Bonus amount: $20 (credited after trades settle)

Available in all states except Nevada

Offer is ongoing with no expiration date

Let's say you deposit $20 and trade $15 on Argentina to advance and $5 on Egypt's chances. Once those trades settle, your $20 bonus credits automatically. If Argentina wins as expected, your winnings plus the bonus amplify your account balance. If Egypt pulls off the upset, you still receive the full $20 bonus regardless of the trade outcome.

How to Claim Your Kalshi Promo Code Bonus Before Argentina vs. Egypt

Signing up and claiming your bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get trading on the Argentina versus Egypt matchup:

Visit Kalshi and click "Sign Up" to begin registration Enter the promo code SIBONUS during account creation Provide your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, and location Submit a government ID or passport along with a selfie holding that ID for verification Click "Deposit Cash" and add at least $20 to your account using your preferred payment method Browse Kalshi's markets and trade at least $20 in event contracts related to Argentina vs. Egypt or any other available market Your $20 bonus credits once your trades settle Withdraw your winnings anytime by visiting the "Transfers" section and selecting "Withdraw Funds"

Ready to explore more about this prediction market platform? Read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket comparison to see how it stacks up against competitors.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.