Kalshi Promo Code SIBONUS: Claim $20 Trading Bonus for Argentina vs. Switzerland

The Kalshi promo code SIBONUS unlocks a $20 trading bonus when you sign up today. Argentina and Switzerland clash in a quarterfinal matchup on Saturday, July 11, and new traders can use this welcome offer to explore markets tied to this high-stakes contest. The code is required to claim the bonus, and prediction market promos like this one make it easier to start trading without initial capital constraints.

How the Kalshi Promo Code SIBONUS Works for Argentina vs. Switzerland

The Kalshi promo code SIBONUS delivers straightforward terms. You must register with the code, deposit at least $20, and trade at least $20 in event contracts to unlock your $20 bonus. The bonus credits regardless of whether your trades win or lose, meaning you keep the $20 reward even if your Argentina vs. Switzerland prediction doesn't pan out.

Here's what you need to know about claiming this offer:

Available in all states except Nevada; you must be physically present in an eligible location

Registration requires a government ID or passport plus a selfie holding that ID

Minimum $20 deposit and $20 in trades required to unlock the bonus

The bonus is ongoing with no expiration date listed

Trades on the Argentina vs. Switzerland quarterfinal count toward your $20 trading requirement

If you trade $20 on Argentina to win and the team advances, your winnings plus the $20 bonus sit in your account for withdrawal. If Switzerland pulls off an upset and your trade loses, you still receive the $20 bonus once the $20 trading threshold is met. This structure lets you explore Kalshi's markets with confidence while the Argentina vs. Switzerland matchup unfolds.

How to Claim Your Kalshi Bonus for the Argentina vs. Switzerland Quarterfinal

Signing up takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to claim your bonus and start trading on the Argentina vs. Switzerland game:

Sign up and verify: Visit Kalshi and click "Sign Up." Enter the promo code SIBONUS during registration. Provide your date of birth, phone number, and location. Upload a government ID or passport along with a selfie holding that ID to complete verification. Make your deposit: Click "Deposit Cash" in your Kalshi wallet and select your preferred payment method. Deposit at least $20 to qualify for the bonus. Trade on Argentina vs. Switzerland: Browse Kalshi's available markets and place trades on the quarterfinal matchup. You need $20 in total trades to unlock your bonus, whether that's one $20 trade or multiple smaller ones. Receive your bonus: Once you complete $20 in trades, your $20 bonus credits to your account automatically. Withdraw your funds: If your trades profit, head to the "Transfers" section of your profile and select "Withdraw Funds." Choose your linked payment method and enter your withdrawal amount.

Ready to explore prediction markets? Read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket comparison to see how this platform stacks up against competitors.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.