Kalshi Promo Code SIBONUS: Claim $20 Trading Bonus for Argentina vs. Switzerland
The Kalshi promo code SIBONUS unlocks a $20 trading bonus when you sign up today. Argentina and Switzerland clash in a quarterfinal matchup on Saturday, July 11, and new traders can use this welcome offer to explore markets tied to this high-stakes contest. The code is required to claim the bonus, and prediction market promos like this one make it easier to start trading without initial capital constraints.
How the Kalshi Promo Code SIBONUS Works for Argentina vs. Switzerland
The Kalshi promo code SIBONUS delivers straightforward terms. You must register with the code, deposit at least $20, and trade at least $20 in event contracts to unlock your $20 bonus. The bonus credits regardless of whether your trades win or lose, meaning you keep the $20 reward even if your Argentina vs. Switzerland prediction doesn't pan out.
Here's what you need to know about claiming this offer:
- Available in all states except Nevada; you must be physically present in an eligible location
- Registration requires a government ID or passport plus a selfie holding that ID
- Minimum $20 deposit and $20 in trades required to unlock the bonus
- The bonus is ongoing with no expiration date listed
- Trades on the Argentina vs. Switzerland quarterfinal count toward your $20 trading requirement
If you trade $20 on Argentina to win and the team advances, your winnings plus the $20 bonus sit in your account for withdrawal. If Switzerland pulls off an upset and your trade loses, you still receive the $20 bonus once the $20 trading threshold is met. This structure lets you explore Kalshi's markets with confidence while the Argentina vs. Switzerland matchup unfolds.
How to Claim Your Kalshi Bonus for the Argentina vs. Switzerland Quarterfinal
Signing up takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to claim your bonus and start trading on the Argentina vs. Switzerland game:
- Sign up and verify: Visit Kalshi and click "Sign Up." Enter the promo code SIBONUS during registration. Provide your date of birth, phone number, and location. Upload a government ID or passport along with a selfie holding that ID to complete verification.
- Make your deposit: Click "Deposit Cash" in your Kalshi wallet and select your preferred payment method. Deposit at least $20 to qualify for the bonus.
- Trade on Argentina vs. Switzerland: Browse Kalshi's available markets and place trades on the quarterfinal matchup. You need $20 in total trades to unlock your bonus, whether that's one $20 trade or multiple smaller ones.
- Receive your bonus: Once you complete $20 in trades, your $20 bonus credits to your account automatically.
- Withdraw your funds: If your trades profit, head to the "Transfers" section of your profile and select "Withdraw Funds." Choose your linked payment method and enter your withdrawal amount.
Ready to explore prediction markets? Read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket comparison to see how this platform stacks up against competitors.
Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.
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An award-winning author at just six years old (it’s true!), Jeff has parlayed early-life accolades into a prominent role in the sports betting content space with Sports Illustrated. As content manager, he leads a talented team of expert betting analysts and sportsbook reviewers focused on delivering industry-best experiences to North American bettors. Jeff joined SI in 2024 and has since been a driving force in enhancing the team’s sports betting coverage. With his inventive mindset and relentless pursuit of "best-in-class" content, Jeff ensures SI readers have access to unparalleled betting analysis that’s comprehensive, unbiased, and well-researched. Jeff’s primary goal is to give new and casual bettors the confidence they need to come to their own conclusions when deciding how and where to bet online. Before joining the SI team, Jeff was a senior editor at Covers, where he laid much of the groundwork for the brand’s commercial sports betting content strategy. Known for his industry knowledge and product expertise, Jeff has been a leading voice with his coverage of burgeoning legal sports betting markets like New York, Ohio, and Ontario. An avid bettor himself, Jeff is a strong proponent of line shopping and sticking with a consistent, manageable unit size. He primarily wagers on MLB, NFL, and NHL player props and cites bet365, Pinnacle, and Sports Interaction as his most-used sportsbooks. Jeff holds a BBA from St. Francis Xavier University. His work has been featured in Newsweek and referenced in news media outlets like the Calgary Herald, Financial Post, and Toronto Sun. The Nova Scotia native has crafted and edited over 400 articles and guides across the sports, iGaming, e-learning, and software industries since 2020.