Kalshi Promo Code SIBONUS: Claim a $10 Bonus With a $10 Trade on USA vs Paraguay Prediction Markets

The United States hosts Paraguay on June 12 in a Group D matchup that could shape the entire tournament, and new Kalshi users can claim a $10 bonus while trading on the action. The Kalshi promo code SIBONUS unlocks this welcome offer for prediction market newcomers. No deposit beyond $1 is required to get started, making this one of the best prediction market promos available today. Sign up before June 12 and begin trading on this high-stakes opener.

How the Kalshi Promo Code SIBONUS Works for USA vs Paraguay

The Kalshi promo code SIBONUS delivers a straightforward welcome bonus structure. New users deposit a minimum of $1, make $10 in trades on any market (including the USA vs Paraguay match), and receive $10 in bonus funds credited to their account. Your initial trades don't need to be profitable; Kalshi credits the bonus regardless of whether you predict correctly on the Americans' chances or Paraguay's defensive resilience.

Here are the key terms and conditions to keep in mind:

Available in all states except Nevada

Promo code SIBONUS required at registration

Minimum deposit of $1 to activate the offer

Must trade at least $10 in event contracts to earn the bonus

Winning or losing trades both count toward the $10 trading requirement

No expiration date on this promotion

Photo ID verification required during signup

Picture this: You deposit $1, then trade $5 on the United States to win and $5 on Paraguay to score first. Whether Christian Pulisic's squad dominates or Paraguay's counterattack produces a surprise goal, you've met the trading threshold and earned your $10 bonus. That bonus can then be used to explore other prediction markets or continue trading on upcoming matches.

How to Claim Your Kalshi Welcome Bonus Before USA vs Paraguay

Signing up for Kalshi and claiming your bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started trading on the June 12 matchup:

Visit Kalshi: Navigate to the Kalshi platform and click the Sign Up button to begin creating your account. Enter Promo Code SIBONUS: During registration, input the promo code SIBONUS exactly as shown to activate your welcome bonus eligibility. Complete Verification: Provide your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, and location. Upload a photo of your driver's license or passport along with a selfie to verify your identity. Deposit $1: Click the Deposit Cash button in your wallet and select your preferred payment method. Enter $1 as your deposit amount and confirm the transaction. Trade on USA vs Paraguay: Navigate to the Sports tab in the predictions marketplace. Select the USA vs Paraguay market and make your predictions. You can trade on the match outcome, goal totals, or individual player performances. Receive Your Bonus: Once you've completed $10 in trades, your $10 bonus will be credited to your account automatically. Withdraw Your Winnings: If your predictions prove accurate, head to the Transfers section and select Withdraw Funds to cash out your profits.

Ready to explore more about this prediction platform? Check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review to see how it stacks up against the competition.

The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.