Kalshi Promo Code SIBONUS: Claim a $10 Bonus With a $10 Trade on USA vs Paraguay Prediction Markets
The United States hosts Paraguay on June 12 in a Group D matchup that could shape the entire tournament, and new Kalshi users can claim a $10 bonus while trading on the action. The Kalshi promo code SIBONUS unlocks this welcome offer for prediction market newcomers. No deposit beyond $1 is required to get started, making this one of the best prediction market promos available today. Sign up before June 12 and begin trading on this high-stakes opener.
How the Kalshi Promo Code SIBONUS Works for USA vs Paraguay
The Kalshi promo code SIBONUS delivers a straightforward welcome bonus structure. New users deposit a minimum of $1, make $10 in trades on any market (including the USA vs Paraguay match), and receive $10 in bonus funds credited to their account. Your initial trades don't need to be profitable; Kalshi credits the bonus regardless of whether you predict correctly on the Americans' chances or Paraguay's defensive resilience.
Here are the key terms and conditions to keep in mind:
- Available in all states except Nevada
- Promo code SIBONUS required at registration
- Minimum deposit of $1 to activate the offer
- Must trade at least $10 in event contracts to earn the bonus
- Winning or losing trades both count toward the $10 trading requirement
- No expiration date on this promotion
- Photo ID verification required during signup
Picture this: You deposit $1, then trade $5 on the United States to win and $5 on Paraguay to score first. Whether Christian Pulisic's squad dominates or Paraguay's counterattack produces a surprise goal, you've met the trading threshold and earned your $10 bonus. That bonus can then be used to explore other prediction markets or continue trading on upcoming matches.
How to Claim Your Kalshi Welcome Bonus Before USA vs Paraguay
Signing up for Kalshi and claiming your bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started trading on the June 12 matchup:
- Visit Kalshi: Navigate to the Kalshi platform and click the Sign Up button to begin creating your account.
- Enter Promo Code SIBONUS: During registration, input the promo code SIBONUS exactly as shown to activate your welcome bonus eligibility.
- Complete Verification: Provide your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, and location. Upload a photo of your driver's license or passport along with a selfie to verify your identity.
- Deposit $1: Click the Deposit Cash button in your wallet and select your preferred payment method. Enter $1 as your deposit amount and confirm the transaction.
- Trade on USA vs Paraguay: Navigate to the Sports tab in the predictions marketplace. Select the USA vs Paraguay market and make your predictions. You can trade on the match outcome, goal totals, or individual player performances.
- Receive Your Bonus: Once you've completed $10 in trades, your $10 bonus will be credited to your account automatically.
- Withdraw Your Winnings: If your predictions prove accurate, head to the Transfers section and select Withdraw Funds to cash out your profits.
Ready to explore more about this prediction platform? Check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review to see how it stacks up against the competition.
The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.
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An award-winning author at just six years old (it’s true!), Jeff has parlayed early-life accolades into a prominent role in the sports betting content space with Sports Illustrated. As content manager, he leads a talented team of expert betting analysts and sportsbook reviewers focused on delivering industry-best experiences to North American bettors. Jeff joined SI in 2024 and has since been a driving force in enhancing the team’s sports betting coverage. With his inventive mindset and relentless pursuit of "best-in-class" content, Jeff ensures SI readers have access to unparalleled betting analysis that’s comprehensive, unbiased, and well-researched. Jeff’s primary goal is to give new and casual bettors the confidence they need to come to their own conclusions when deciding how and where to bet online. Before joining the SI team, Jeff was a senior editor at Covers, where he laid much of the groundwork for the brand’s commercial sports betting content strategy. Known for his industry knowledge and product expertise, Jeff has been a leading voice with his coverage of burgeoning legal sports betting markets like New York, Ohio, and Ontario. An avid bettor himself, Jeff is a strong proponent of line shopping and sticking with a consistent, manageable unit size. He primarily wagers on MLB, NFL, and NHL player props and cites bet365, Pinnacle, and Sports Interaction as his most-used sportsbooks. Jeff holds a BBA from St. Francis Xavier University. His work has been featured in Newsweek and referenced in news media outlets like the Calgary Herald, Financial Post, and Toronto Sun. The Nova Scotia native has crafted and edited over 400 articles and guides across the sports, iGaming, e-learning, and software industries since 2020.