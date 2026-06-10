Kalshi Promo Code SIBONUS: Claim a $10 Bonus With for Spurs vs Knicks Game 4
The New York Knicks look to seize control of the NBA Finals on June 10 when they host the San Antonio Spurs in Game 4. Before the opening tip, new traders can claim a $10 bonus using the Kalshi promo code SIBONUS. This welcome offer lets you start trading on the Finals matchup with minimal commitment. You'll need to enter code SIBONUS during registration, deposit just $1, and make $10 in trades to unlock your bonus. Explore prediction market promos and get started before Game 4 tips off.
How the Kalshi Promo Code Works for Spurs vs Knicks Game 4
The Kalshi promo code SIBONUS delivers a straightforward welcome bonus for new users. After signing up with the code, depositing $1, and trading $10 worth of event contracts, you'll receive $10 in bonus funds credited to your account. The beauty of this offer is that your initial trades don't need to be profitable. Whether you predict the Knicks to win Game 4 or back the Spurs' comeback bid, the $10 in trades counts toward unlocking your bonus regardless of the outcome.
Here are the key terms and conditions to keep in mind:
- Available in all states except Nevada
- Requires Kalshi promo code SIBONUS at registration
- Minimum deposit of $1 to activate the offer
- Must trade at least $10 in contracts to earn the bonus
- No expiration date on this promotion
- Proof of identification required during signup
Imagine trading on whether Victor Wembanyama scores over 28.5 points in Game 4 or if Jalen Brunson bounces back from his shooting struggles in Game 3. You could buy "Yes" contracts at a certain price and profit if your prediction hits. If you spend $10 on various Game 4 predictions and win, you keep your profits plus the $10 bonus. If your trades don't pan out, you still unlock the bonus once you've made $10 in trades.
How to Claim Your Bonus Before Game 4
Getting started with Kalshi takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to claim your $10 bonus and start trading on Spurs vs Knicks Game 4:
- Visit Kalshi and sign up: Navigate to the Kalshi platform and click the Sign Up button. Provide your personal information, including your date of birth, phone number, and location. You'll also need to verify your identity with a photo of your driver's license or passport and a selfie.
- Enter promo code SIBONUS: During registration, make sure to input the Kalshi promo code SIBONUS to activate your welcome bonus eligibility.
- Deposit $1: Go to the Add Funds section and select your preferred deposit method. Debit card, bank transfer, wire transfer, and crypto are all available options. Remember, the minimum deposit required is just $1.
- Trade on Game 4: Click the Sports tab and browse available NBA Finals markets. Select your predictions for the Spurs vs Knicks matchup. You might trade on the final score, individual player performances, or team statistics. Make sure your total trades reach $10 to qualify for the bonus.
- Receive your bonus: Once you've completed $10 in trades, your $10 bonus will be credited to your account automatically.
- Withdraw your winnings: If your Game 4 predictions prove accurate, head to the Transfers section and select Withdraw Funds. Choose your preferred withdrawal method and enter your desired amount.
For a deeper dive into how Kalshi stacks up against competitors, check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review to see which platform suits your trading style best.
The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.
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An award-winning author at just six years old (it’s true!), Jeff has parlayed early-life accolades into a prominent role in the sports betting content space with Sports Illustrated. As content manager, he leads a talented team of expert betting analysts and sportsbook reviewers focused on delivering industry-best experiences to North American bettors. Jeff joined SI in 2024 and has since been a driving force in enhancing the team’s sports betting coverage. With his inventive mindset and relentless pursuit of "best-in-class" content, Jeff ensures SI readers have access to unparalleled betting analysis that’s comprehensive, unbiased, and well-researched. Jeff’s primary goal is to give new and casual bettors the confidence they need to come to their own conclusions when deciding how and where to bet online. Before joining the SI team, Jeff was a senior editor at Covers, where he laid much of the groundwork for the brand’s commercial sports betting content strategy. Known for his industry knowledge and product expertise, Jeff has been a leading voice with his coverage of burgeoning legal sports betting markets like New York, Ohio, and Ontario. An avid bettor himself, Jeff is a strong proponent of line shopping and sticking with a consistent, manageable unit size. He primarily wagers on MLB, NFL, and NHL player props and cites bet365, Pinnacle, and Sports Interaction as his most-used sportsbooks. Jeff holds a BBA from St. Francis Xavier University. His work has been featured in Newsweek and referenced in news media outlets like the Calgary Herald, Financial Post, and Toronto Sun. The Nova Scotia native has crafted and edited over 400 articles and guides across the sports, iGaming, e-learning, and software industries since 2020.