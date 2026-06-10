Kalshi Promo Code SIBONUS: Claim a $10 Bonus With for Spurs vs Knicks Game 4

The New York Knicks look to seize control of the NBA Finals on June 10 when they host the San Antonio Spurs in Game 4. Before the opening tip, new traders can claim a $10 bonus using the Kalshi promo code SIBONUS. This welcome offer lets you start trading on the Finals matchup with minimal commitment. You'll need to enter code SIBONUS during registration, deposit just $1, and make $10 in trades to unlock your bonus. Explore prediction market promos and get started before Game 4 tips off.

How the Kalshi Promo Code Works for Spurs vs Knicks Game 4

The Kalshi promo code SIBONUS delivers a straightforward welcome bonus for new users. After signing up with the code, depositing $1, and trading $10 worth of event contracts, you'll receive $10 in bonus funds credited to your account. The beauty of this offer is that your initial trades don't need to be profitable. Whether you predict the Knicks to win Game 4 or back the Spurs' comeback bid, the $10 in trades counts toward unlocking your bonus regardless of the outcome.

Here are the key terms and conditions to keep in mind:

Available in all states except Nevada

Requires Kalshi promo code SIBONUS at registration

Minimum deposit of $1 to activate the offer

Must trade at least $10 in contracts to earn the bonus

No expiration date on this promotion

Proof of identification required during signup

Imagine trading on whether Victor Wembanyama scores over 28.5 points in Game 4 or if Jalen Brunson bounces back from his shooting struggles in Game 3. You could buy "Yes" contracts at a certain price and profit if your prediction hits. If you spend $10 on various Game 4 predictions and win, you keep your profits plus the $10 bonus. If your trades don't pan out, you still unlock the bonus once you've made $10 in trades.

How to Claim Your Bonus Before Game 4

Getting started with Kalshi takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to claim your $10 bonus and start trading on Spurs vs Knicks Game 4:

Visit Kalshi and sign up: Navigate to the Kalshi platform and click the Sign Up button. Provide your personal information, including your date of birth, phone number, and location. You'll also need to verify your identity with a photo of your driver's license or passport and a selfie. Enter promo code SIBONUS: During registration, make sure to input the Kalshi promo code SIBONUS to activate your welcome bonus eligibility. Deposit $1: Go to the Add Funds section and select your preferred deposit method. Debit card, bank transfer, wire transfer, and crypto are all available options. Remember, the minimum deposit required is just $1. Trade on Game 4: Click the Sports tab and browse available NBA Finals markets. Select your predictions for the Spurs vs Knicks matchup. You might trade on the final score, individual player performances, or team statistics. Make sure your total trades reach $10 to qualify for the bonus. Receive your bonus: Once you've completed $10 in trades, your $10 bonus will be credited to your account automatically. Withdraw your winnings: If your Game 4 predictions prove accurate, head to the Transfers section and select Withdraw Funds. Choose your preferred withdrawal method and enter your desired amount.

For a deeper dive into how Kalshi stacks up against competitors, check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review to see which platform suits your trading style best.

The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.