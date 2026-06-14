Kalshi Promo Code SIBONUS: Claim a $10 Bonus With Kalshi Promo Code for Germany vs Curaçao

Germany takes on Curaçao in Group E on Sunday, June 14, and it's the perfect moment to claim a welcome offer from a leading prediction market. New users can earn a $10 bonus by signing up with the Kalshi promo code SIBONUS and making trades on this marquee matchup. The code is required to unlock the offer, and you'll only need to deposit $1 to get started. This is one of the best prediction market promos available for new traders looking to test their skills on international soccer.

How the Kalshi Promo Code Works for Germany vs Curaçao

The Kalshi promo code SIBONUS gives new users a straightforward path to earning bonus funds while trading on the Germany vs Curaçao clash. After registering with the code and depositing just $1, you'll need to make $10 worth of trades on event contracts to trigger the $10 bonus. Whether your initial trades on this matchup result in a profit or loss doesn't matter; the bonus credits once you've completed the required trading volume.

Here are the key terms and conditions to keep in mind:

The Kalshi promo code SIBONUS is available in all states except Nevada

Minimum deposit required is $1

You must trade at least $10 in event contracts to earn the bonus

No expiration date on this offer

Proof of identification (driver's license or passport) is required during registration

Consider how this works in practice with the Germany vs Curaçao game. If you predict Germany to win and buy $10 worth of contracts at $0.80 per share, you'd spend $8 on that trade. If Germany wins as expected, you'd receive $10 per contract, netting a $2 profit plus your $10 bonus. Alternatively, if you predict Curaçao to pull off an upset and buy $10 in contracts, you've still satisfied the trading requirement for the bonus regardless of the outcome.

How to Claim Your Kalshi Bonus Before Germany vs Curaçao

Getting started with Kalshi and claiming your welcome bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to sign up and begin trading on the Germany vs Curaçao matchup:

Register an account: Visit Kalshi's sign-up page and enter the promo code SIBONUS during registration. You'll need to provide personal information including your date of birth, phone number, and location. Have a valid form of ID ready, as Kalshi will request verification through a photo of your driver's license or passport along with a selfie. Deposit funds: Click the "Deposit Cash" button in your Kalshi wallet and select your preferred payment method. Enter $1 as your deposit amount to meet the minimum requirement. Kalshi accepts debit cards, bank transfers, wire transfers, and cryptocurrency. Start trading on Germany vs Curaçao: Navigate to the Sports tab in the predictions marketplace and find the Germany vs Curaçao market. Choose your prediction, such as Germany to win, Curaçao to win, or a specific scoreline. Make trades totaling at least $10 to unlock your bonus. Receive your bonus: Once you've completed $10 in trades, your $10 bonus will be credited to your account automatically. You can then use these funds to make additional trades or withdraw your winnings. Withdraw your funds: If your trades are profitable, head to the Transfers section of your profile, select "Withdraw Funds," choose your preferred payment method, and enter your withdrawal amount.

Ready to dive into prediction trading? Check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review to see how this platform stacks up against the competition.

The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.