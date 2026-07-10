Kalshi Promo Code SIBONUS: Get $20 Bonus for Spain vs. Belgium Prediction Markets

Spain and Belgium clash in a high-stakes quarterfinal matchup on Friday, July 10, and it's the perfect moment to explore Kalshi promo code offers. New users can claim a $20 bonus when they sign up with code SIBONUS and trade at least $20 on event contracts. Whether you're interested in this tactical showdown or other markets, prediction market promos like this one make it easy to get started on a prediction market platform.

How the Kalshi Promo Code Works for Spain vs. Belgium

The Kalshi promo code SIBONUS delivers straightforward value for new traders. Register with the code, deposit at least $20, and trade a minimum of $20 in event contracts to unlock your $20 bonus. The bonus credits to your account regardless of whether your trades win or lose, giving you additional capital to explore Kalshi's markets.

For the Spain vs. Belgium quarterfinal, you could trade on match outcomes, goal totals, or player performance metrics. If you predict Spain's defensive dominance continues and they advance, your trade could profit. Alternatively, if you believe Belgium's attacking firepower breaks through, you can trade that scenario instead. Either way, once you complete $20 in trades, the bonus is yours.

Key terms and conditions include:

Code SIBONUS required at signup

Available in all states except Nevada

Must be physically present in an eligible location

Deposit minimum of $20

Trade minimum of $20 to unlock the bonus

Bonus credits regardless of trade outcome

Offer is ongoing with no expiration date

You'll need to verify your identity with a government ID or passport and a selfie holding that ID. This Know Your Customer process takes just a few minutes and ensures the platform remains secure for all traders.

How to Claim Your Kalshi Promo Code Bonus Before Spain vs. Belgium

Claiming your bonus is simple and takes only a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started trading on the Spain vs. Belgium quarterfinal and other markets:

Sign up and verify: Visit Kalshi and click "Sign Up." Enter the promo code SIBONUS during registration. Provide your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, and location. Upload a government ID or passport along with a selfie to complete identity verification. Deposit funds: Once verified, click "Deposit Cash" in your wallet. Select your preferred payment method and deposit at least $20 to your account. Trade on Spain vs. Belgium: Browse Kalshi's available markets and select contracts related to the Spain vs. Belgium quarterfinal or other events. Execute trades totaling at least $20 to trigger your bonus. Receive your bonus: After completing $20 in trades, your $20 bonus credits to your account automatically, regardless of trade outcomes. Withdraw winnings: If your trades profit, navigate to the "Transfers" section of your profile and select "Withdraw Funds." Choose your linked payment method and enter your withdrawal amount.

Ready to explore prediction markets? Read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket comparison to see how this platform stacks up against competitors.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.