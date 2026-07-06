Kalshi Promo Code SIBONUS: Get $20 Bonus for USA vs. Belgium Trading

The USA takes on Belgium in a knockout clash that will determine who advances to the quarterfinals, and it's the perfect moment to explore Kalshi promo code offers. New users can claim a $20 bonus when they sign up with code SIBONUS by Monday, July 6. The offer requires a minimum $20 deposit and $20 in trades to unlock your bonus, giving you the chance to trade on this marquee matchup while earning a welcome reward. Check out other prediction market promos to compare your options.

How the Kalshi Promo Code SIBONUS Works for USA vs. Belgium

The Kalshi promo code SIBONUS delivers straightforward value for new traders. Register with the code, deposit at least $20, and complete $20 in trades on any available markets, including contracts tied to the USA versus Belgium match. Your $20 bonus credits automatically once you hit that $20 trading threshold, regardless of whether your trades win or lose.

Here's what you need to know about claiming this offer:

Code required: SIBONUS (enter during registration)

Minimum deposit: $20

Minimum trades: $20 in contract trades

Bonus amount: $20 (credited after trading requirement is met)

Available in all states except Nevada

Ongoing offer with no expiration date

Let's say you deposit $20 and immediately trade $15 on the USA to advance past Belgium. You then trade $5 on another market contract. You've now completed $20 in trades, and your $20 bonus is credited to your account whether that USA trade wins or loses. The bonus unlocks regardless of your prediction accuracy, making it a genuine welcome reward for new traders exploring Kalshi's event contracts.

How to Claim Your Kalshi Bonus and Trade on USA vs. Belgium

Signing up takes just a few minutes, and you'll be trading on the USA versus Belgium match in no time. Follow these steps to get started:

Sign up with the promo code: Visit Kalshi and select "Sign Up." Enter the code SIBONUS during registration to activate your welcome bonus eligibility. Complete identity verification: Provide your date of birth, phone number, location, and government ID or passport. You'll also need to submit a selfie holding your ID to verify your identity. This is standard Know Your Customer protocol across all prediction market platforms. Make your deposit: Click "Deposit Cash" in your Kalshi wallet and select your preferred payment method. Deposit at least $20 to meet the minimum requirement. Trade on USA vs. Belgium: Browse Kalshi's available markets and place trades totaling at least $20. You can trade on the USA versus Belgium outcome or explore other event contracts across sports, politics, and culture. Claim your bonus: Once you complete $20 in trades, your $20 bonus is automatically credited to your account. Withdraw your winnings: If your trades profit, navigate to the "Transfers" section of your profile and select "Withdraw Funds" to cash out through your linked payment method.

Ready to explore prediction market trading? Read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket comparison to see how this platform stacks up against competitors.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.