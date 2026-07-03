Kalshi Promo Code SIBONUS: Get $20 Trading Bonus for Argentina vs. Cape Verde on Friday

Argentina takes on Cape Verde in a Round of 32 matchup on Friday, July 3, and it's the perfect moment to explore Kalshi promo code offers. New users can claim a $20 trading bonus by signing up with code SIBONUS and making qualifying trades on this tournament contest. The defending champion enters as a heavy favorite, but Cape Verde's defensive discipline makes this an intriguing matchup to trade on. Whether you're backing Argentina's attacking depth or betting on Cape Verde's underdog resilience, prediction market promos like this one give you the capital to get started.

How the Kalshi Promo Code Works for Argentina vs. Cape Verde

The Kalshi promo code SIBONUS unlocks a $20 trading bonus for new account holders. To claim it, you'll need to register with the code, deposit at least $20, and complete $20 in trades on any event contracts available on the platform, including the Argentina vs. Cape Verde match. Your bonus credits regardless of whether those trades win or lose, so you're building your account balance either way.

Here are the key terms and conditions:

Code SIBONUS is required at signup

Minimum deposit of $20 required

Must complete $20 in trades to unlock the bonus

Bonus credits regardless of trade outcome

Available in all states except Nevada

You must be physically present in an eligible location

Offer is ongoing with no expiration date

If you trade $20 on Argentina to win the match and it loses, your bonus still credits. If you split your $20 across multiple contracts related to Argentina vs. Cape Verde, such as betting on the total goals or a specific player performance, the bonus still applies once you hit the $20 trading threshold. This flexibility lets you explore different market angles while building your Kalshi account.

How to Claim Your Kalshi Bonus and Trade Argentina vs. Cape Verde

Claiming your welcome offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started:

Sign up with the promo code: Visit Kalshi and select "Sign Up." Enter the code SIBONUS during registration and provide your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, and location. Verify your identity: Submit a government ID or passport along with a selfie holding that ID. Kalshi may also request your Social Security Number as part of standard identity verification. Make your deposit: Click "Deposit Cash" in your wallet and select your preferred payment method. Deposit at least $20 to qualify for the bonus. Place your trades: Browse Kalshi's markets and trade at least $20 on event contracts. Consider trading on Argentina vs. Cape Verde or explore other sports and non-sports markets available on the platform. Receive your bonus: Once you complete $20 in trades, your $20 bonus credits to your account automatically. Withdraw your winnings: If your trades profit, navigate to "Transfers" in your profile and select "Withdraw Funds" to cash out your earnings.

For a deeper look at how Kalshi compares to other prediction markets, check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review .

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.