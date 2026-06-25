Kalshi Promo Code SIBONUS: Get $20 Trading Bonus for Czechia vs. Mexico Group A

The Czechia vs Mexico Group A finale on Wednesday, June 24 presents an ideal opportunity to explore Kalshi promo code offers. New users can claim a $20 trading bonus by signing up with code SIBONUS and making qualifying trades on this decisive knockout-stage matchup. With Mexico needing just a draw to secure first place and Czechia fighting for advancement, the stakes are high. This is the perfect moment to join a leading prediction market and trade on one of the tournament's most consequential games.

How the Kalshi Promo Code Works for the Czechia vs Mexico Match

The Kalshi promo code SIBONUS delivers straightforward value for new traders. After registering with the code and depositing at least $20, you must complete $20 in trades on any available markets, including contracts tied to the Czechia vs Mexico game. Your $20 bonus credits automatically once you hit that $20 trading threshold, regardless of whether your trades on the match settle as winners or losers.

Key terms and conditions include:

Code SIBONUS is required at signup to unlock the bonus

Available in all states except Nevada; you must be physically present in an eligible location

Minimum $20 initial deposit required

Must complete $20 in trades to unlock the $20 bonus

Bonus credits whether trades win or lose

Offer is ongoing with no expiration date

Government ID or passport verification required, along with a selfie holding your ID

For example, if you trade $20 on Mexico to win 2-1 against Czechia and that prediction loses, your $20 bonus still credits to your account. Conversely, if you correctly predict a Mexico victory and profit, you keep those winnings plus receive your $20 bonus on top. This structure lets you explore Kalshi's markets with confidence while trading on a high-stakes international soccer match.

How to Claim Your Kalshi Bonus for Czechia vs Mexico Trading

Claiming your welcome offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to start trading on the Czechia vs Mexico matchup:

Sign up and verify: Visit Kalshi and click "Sign Up." Enter the promo code SIBONUS during registration. Provide your date of birth, phone number, location, and government ID or passport along with a selfie holding that ID. These Know Your Customer protocols confirm your identity and secure the platform. Make your deposit: Click "Deposit Cash" in your Kalshi wallet and select your preferred payment method. Deposit at least $20 to qualify for the bonus. Trade on Czechia vs Mexico: Browse Kalshi's available markets and place trades totaling at least $20. You can trade on the match outcome, goal totals, or other available contracts tied to this Group A finale. Receive your bonus: Once your trades reach $20, your $20 bonus credits automatically to your account. Withdraw your winnings: If your predictions prove accurate, navigate to the "Transfers" section of your profile and select "Withdraw Funds." Choose your linked payment method and enter your desired withdrawal amount.

Ready to explore one of the best prediction market promos available? Start with Kalshi today and trade on Czechia vs Mexico with your welcome bonus in hand. For a detailed comparison of prediction market platforms, read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review .

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