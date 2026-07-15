Kalshi Promo Code SIBONUS: Get $20 Trading Bonus for England vs. Argentina

The England vs. Argentina semi-final is almost here, and it's the perfect moment to explore Kalshi promo code offers. New users can claim a $20 bonus when they sign up with code SIBONUS by Wednesday, July 15. This welcome offer lets you start trading on one of football's greatest rivalries while exploring prediction market promos across sports and beyond.

How the Kalshi Promo Code Works for the England vs. Argentina Match

The Kalshi promo code SIBONUS delivers straightforward value: deposit at least $20, trade at least $20 in event contracts, and receive a $20 bonus regardless of whether your trades win or lose. You can use this bonus to trade on the England vs. Argentina semi-final or any other market available on the platform, from politics to culture to sports beyond this matchup.

Here's what you need to know about the offer:

Code required: SIBONUS (enter during registration)

Minimum deposit: $20

Minimum trading volume to unlock bonus: $20

Bonus amount: $20 (credited after you complete $20 in trades)

Available in all states except Nevada

Offer is ongoing with no expiration date

Let's say you deposit $20 and trade $15 on England to win the semi-final and $5 on Argentina to advance. Once you hit that $20 trading threshold, your $20 bonus is credited to your account. If England wins, your trade profits. If Argentina wins, you still keep the $20 bonus. The bonus trades independently from your initial deposit, giving you additional capital to explore Kalshi's markets.

How to Claim Your Kalshi Bonus and Trade on England vs. Argentina

Claiming the offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started:

Sign up with the promo code: Visit Kalshi and click "Sign Up." Enter the code SIBONUS during registration. Provide your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, and location. Verify your identity: Upload a government ID or passport along with a selfie holding that ID. This Know Your Customer (KYC) verification is standard across prediction markets and takes just a few minutes. Make your deposit: Click "Deposit Cash" in your wallet and select your preferred payment method. Deposit at least $20 to qualify for the bonus. Trade on England vs. Argentina: Browse Kalshi's markets and place trades on the semi-final. You can trade on match outcomes, player performance, or any other available contracts. Once you complete $20 in total trades, your $20 bonus is credited. Withdraw your winnings: If your predictions prove accurate, head to the "Transfers" section of your profile and select "Withdraw Funds." Choose your linked payment method and enter your withdrawal amount.

Ready to dive deeper into how Kalshi stacks up against other platforms? Check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review to see how this prediction market compares to the competition.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.