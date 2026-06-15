Kalshi Promo Code SIBONUS Unlocks a $10 Bonus for Spain vs Cabo Verde

Spain takes on Cabo Verde in Group H on Monday, June 15, and it's the perfect opportunity to claim a welcome offer on a prediction market. The Kalshi promo code SIBONUS unlocks a $10 bonus for new users who sign up and trade on this matchup. You'll need to enter the code during registration, deposit just $1, and make $10 worth of trades to earn your bonus. This is one of the best prediction market promos available today.

How the Kalshi Promo Code SIBONUS Works for Spain vs Cabo Verde

The Kalshi promo code SIBONUS gives new users a straightforward path to earning bonus funds. After you register with the code, deposit $1, and complete $10 in trades on any market, including the Spain vs Cabo Verde matchup, Kalshi credits $10 to your account. The beauty of this offer is that your trades don't need to be winners. Whether you predict Spain to dominate possession and win 3-0 or Cabo Verde to pull off an upset, the bonus credits once you've traded the required amount.

Here are the key terms and conditions to keep in mind:

Available in all states except Nevada

Code SIBONUS must be entered during registration

Minimum deposit is $1

You must trade at least $10 in event contracts to earn the bonus

Winning or losing your trades does not affect bonus eligibility

No expiration date on this promotion

Proof of identification required to register

For example, you could trade $10 on Spain to win the match at even odds. If Spain wins as expected, you'd profit from that trade while also earning your $10 bonus. Alternatively, if you trade $10 on Cabo Verde to score first and they don't, you still receive the bonus once the trade settles. This flexibility makes the offer accessible whether you're confident in your predictions or still learning how prediction markets work.

How to Claim Your $10 Bonus and Trade on Spain vs Cabo Verde

Getting started with Kalshi and claiming your welcome bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to sign up and begin trading on the Spain vs Cabo Verde match:

Visit Kalshi and register: Navigate to Kalshi's sign-up page and create your account. Provide your personal information, including your date of birth, phone number, and location. You'll also need to verify your identity with a driver's license or passport and a selfie. Enter promo code SIBONUS: During the registration process, enter the code SIBONUS to activate your welcome bonus eligibility. Deposit $1: Once your account is verified, click the deposit button and add funds using your preferred payment method. A $1 deposit is all you need to meet the minimum requirement. Trade $10 on Spain vs Cabo Verde: Navigate to the Sports tab and find the Spain vs Cabo Verde market. Make your predictions on match outcomes, goal totals, or other available options. Complete $10 in trades to trigger your bonus. Receive your $10 bonus: After your trades settle, Kalshi credits the $10 bonus to your account, giving you additional funds to continue trading. Withdraw your winnings: If your predictions are correct, head to the Transfers section of your profile and withdraw your funds using your preferred method.

For a deeper look at how Kalshi compares to other prediction platforms, check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review to see which platform best fits your trading style.

The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.