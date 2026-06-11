Kalshi Promo Code: Trade $10, Get $10 for for Golden Knights vs Hurricanes Game 5

The Stanley Cup Final heads to Raleigh on Thursday, June 11, and you can jump into the action with a welcome offer from Kalshi. New users can claim a $10 bonus using the Kalshi promo code SIBONUS, giving you extra funds to trade on whether the Vegas Golden Knights or Carolina Hurricanes will capture Game 5. This $10 bonus requires just a $1 deposit and $10 in trades to unlock, making it an accessible entry point into prediction market promos . The code is required to claim this offer.

How the Kalshi Promo Code Works for the Golden Knights vs Hurricanes Game 5

The Kalshi promo code SIBONUS unlocks a straightforward welcome bonus that lets you start trading on Game 5 with minimal commitment. After signing up with the code and depositing just $1, you need to make $10 worth of trades on any available markets, including predictions on the Golden Knights vs Hurricanes matchup. Whether your initial trades on this Stanley Cup Final game result in gains or losses doesn't matter; you'll receive your $10 bonus credit once you hit that $10 trading volume.

Here are the key terms and conditions to keep in mind:

Available in all states except Nevada

Minimum deposit required: $1

Minimum trading volume to earn bonus: $10 in contracts

Code SIBONUS must be entered during registration

No expiration date on this promotional offer

Proof of identification required (driver's license or passport)

Consider how this works with Game 5 predictions. If you believe Jordan Staal will continue his hot streak and the Hurricanes will win, you could buy "Yes" contracts at a certain price point. If Carolina wins, your contracts pay out $1 each, delivering your profit. Conversely, if you predict the Golden Knights will bounce back after their Game 4 loss, you can trade accordingly. The bonus gives you additional capital to explore multiple predictions on this pivotal matchup without depleting your own wallet.

How to Claim the Kalshi Promo Code SIBONUS for Game 5 Trading

Getting started with your $10 bonus is simple. Follow these steps to sign up and begin trading on the Golden Knights vs Hurricanes Game 5:

Visit Kalshi and register: Navigate to the Kalshi sign-up page and click the registration button. Provide your personal information, including your date of birth, phone number, and location. You'll also need to verify your identity with a photo of your driver's license or passport and a selfie. Enter promo code SIBONUS: During the registration process, enter the code SIBONUS in the designated promo code field. This step is essential to activate your welcome bonus eligibility. Deposit $1: Once your account is verified, navigate to the deposit section and add funds using your preferred payment method. The minimum deposit of $1 is all you need to proceed. Trade $10 on Game 5 markets: Browse the Sports tab and find predictions related to the Golden Knights vs Hurricanes Game 5. Make your trades on outcomes you believe will happen, whether it's team performance, player stats, or series outcomes. Accumulate $10 in total trading volume. Receive your $10 bonus: After completing $10 in trades, your $10 bonus will be credited to your account automatically. Withdraw your winnings: If your Game 5 predictions prove accurate and you generate profits, head to the Transfers section and select Withdraw Funds. Choose your preferred withdrawal method and enter your desired amount.

For a deeper dive into how Kalshi stacks up against competitors, read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review to see which platform best suits your trading style.

The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.