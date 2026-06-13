Kalshi Promo Code: Trade $10, Get $10 for Knicks vs Spurs Game 5 Prediction Markets in Texas, California
The New York Knicks are one win away from their first NBA championship since 1973, and you can trade on the outcome with a welcome offer from Kalshi. New users can claim a $10 bonus when they sign up with the Kalshi promo code SIBONUS and make $10 in trades on Saturday, June 13. This is one of the best prediction market promos available, and it gives you a chance to trade on one of the most anticipated games in recent NBA history.
How the Kalshi Promo Code SIBONUS Works for Game 5
The Kalshi promo code SIBONUS unlocks a straightforward welcome offer for new users. You'll need to deposit at least $1 into your account and then trade $10 worth of contracts to earn your $10 bonus. The bonus has no expiration date, giving you plenty of time to meet the trading requirement and claim your reward.
Here are the key terms and conditions for this offer:
- Available in all states except Nevada
- Minimum deposit required: $1
- Minimum trades required to earn bonus: $10 in contract trades
- No expiration date on the bonus
- Promo code SIBONUS must be entered during registration
- Proof of identification required (driver's license or passport)
The beauty of this offer is that you can start trading immediately on the Knicks vs Spurs matchup. Whether you predict the Knicks will clinch the championship or the Spurs will force a Game 6, your trades count toward the $10 requirement. For example, if you buy 10 contracts predicting the Knicks to win at $1 each, you've met your trading threshold and earned your bonus once it's credited to your account.
You don't need to be profitable on your trades to claim the bonus. Even if your predictions on Game 5 don't pan out, as long as you trade $10 worth of contracts, you'll receive your $10 bonus. This gives you a genuine opportunity to explore Kalshi's platform while trading on one of the biggest games of the year.
How to Claim Your $10 Bonus and Trade on Knicks vs Spurs
Getting started with Kalshi is simple. Follow these steps to claim your welcome bonus and begin trading on Game 5:
- Sign up: Visit Kalshi's website and click the Sign Up button. Enter the promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate your welcome offer. You'll need to provide personal information including your date of birth, phone number, and location.
- Verify your identity: Submit a photo of your driver's license or passport along with a selfie holding your ID. Kalshi may also request your Social Security Number to complete the verification process.
- Deposit funds: Click the Deposit Cash button in your wallet and select your preferred payment method. Enter your deposit amount (minimum $1) and confirm the transaction. Kalshi accepts debit cards, bank transfers, wire transfers, and cryptocurrency.
- Trade on Game 5: Navigate to the Sports tab in the predictions marketplace and find the Knicks vs Spurs matchup. Choose your prediction, whether it's the Knicks to win the championship or the Spurs to extend the series, and make your trades. You need to trade at least $10 in contracts to earn your bonus.
- Receive your bonus: Once you've completed $10 in trades, your $10 bonus will be credited to your account. You can then use these funds to make additional trades or withdraw your winnings.
- Withdraw your funds: If you profit from your trades, head to the Transfers section of your profile and select Withdraw Funds. Choose your preferred withdrawal method and enter the amount you want to cash out.
The entire process takes just a few minutes, and you'll be ready to trade on the Knicks' championship pursuit by Saturday. For a deeper look at what Kalshi offers, check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review to see how it compares to other prediction platforms.
The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.
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An award-winning author at just six years old (it’s true!), Jeff has parlayed early-life accolades into a prominent role in the sports betting content space with Sports Illustrated. As content manager, he leads a talented team of expert betting analysts and sportsbook reviewers focused on delivering industry-best experiences to North American bettors. Jeff joined SI in 2024 and has since been a driving force in enhancing the team’s sports betting coverage. With his inventive mindset and relentless pursuit of "best-in-class" content, Jeff ensures SI readers have access to unparalleled betting analysis that’s comprehensive, unbiased, and well-researched. Jeff’s primary goal is to give new and casual bettors the confidence they need to come to their own conclusions when deciding how and where to bet online. Before joining the SI team, Jeff was a senior editor at Covers, where he laid much of the groundwork for the brand’s commercial sports betting content strategy. Known for his industry knowledge and product expertise, Jeff has been a leading voice with his coverage of burgeoning legal sports betting markets like New York, Ohio, and Ontario. An avid bettor himself, Jeff is a strong proponent of line shopping and sticking with a consistent, manageable unit size. He primarily wagers on MLB, NFL, and NHL player props and cites bet365, Pinnacle, and Sports Interaction as his most-used sportsbooks. Jeff holds a BBA from St. Francis Xavier University. His work has been featured in Newsweek and referenced in news media outlets like the Calgary Herald, Financial Post, and Toronto Sun. The Nova Scotia native has crafted and edited over 400 articles and guides across the sports, iGaming, e-learning, and software industries since 2020.