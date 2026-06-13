Kalshi Promo Code: Trade $10, Get $10 for Knicks vs Spurs Game 5 Prediction Markets in Texas, California

The New York Knicks are one win away from their first NBA championship since 1973, and you can trade on the outcome with a welcome offer from Kalshi. New users can claim a $10 bonus when they sign up with the Kalshi promo code SIBONUS and make $10 in trades on Saturday, June 13. This is one of the best prediction market promos available, and it gives you a chance to trade on one of the most anticipated games in recent NBA history.

How the Kalshi Promo Code SIBONUS Works for Game 5

The Kalshi promo code SIBONUS unlocks a straightforward welcome offer for new users. You'll need to deposit at least $1 into your account and then trade $10 worth of contracts to earn your $10 bonus. The bonus has no expiration date, giving you plenty of time to meet the trading requirement and claim your reward.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this offer:

Available in all states except Nevada

Minimum deposit required: $1

Minimum trades required to earn bonus: $10 in contract trades

No expiration date on the bonus

Promo code SIBONUS must be entered during registration

Proof of identification required (driver's license or passport)

The beauty of this offer is that you can start trading immediately on the Knicks vs Spurs matchup. Whether you predict the Knicks will clinch the championship or the Spurs will force a Game 6, your trades count toward the $10 requirement. For example, if you buy 10 contracts predicting the Knicks to win at $1 each, you've met your trading threshold and earned your bonus once it's credited to your account.

You don't need to be profitable on your trades to claim the bonus. Even if your predictions on Game 5 don't pan out, as long as you trade $10 worth of contracts, you'll receive your $10 bonus. This gives you a genuine opportunity to explore Kalshi's platform while trading on one of the biggest games of the year.

How to Claim Your $10 Bonus and Trade on Knicks vs Spurs

Getting started with Kalshi is simple. Follow these steps to claim your welcome bonus and begin trading on Game 5:

Sign up: Visit Kalshi's website and click the Sign Up button. Enter the promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate your welcome offer. You'll need to provide personal information including your date of birth, phone number, and location. Verify your identity: Submit a photo of your driver's license or passport along with a selfie holding your ID. Kalshi may also request your Social Security Number to complete the verification process. Deposit funds: Click the Deposit Cash button in your wallet and select your preferred payment method. Enter your deposit amount (minimum $1) and confirm the transaction. Kalshi accepts debit cards, bank transfers, wire transfers, and cryptocurrency. Trade on Game 5: Navigate to the Sports tab in the predictions marketplace and find the Knicks vs Spurs matchup. Choose your prediction, whether it's the Knicks to win the championship or the Spurs to extend the series, and make your trades. You need to trade at least $10 in contracts to earn your bonus. Receive your bonus: Once you've completed $10 in trades, your $10 bonus will be credited to your account. You can then use these funds to make additional trades or withdraw your winnings. Withdraw your funds: If you profit from your trades, head to the Transfers section of your profile and select Withdraw Funds. Choose your preferred withdrawal method and enter the amount you want to cash out.

The entire process takes just a few minutes, and you'll be ready to trade on the Knicks' championship pursuit by Saturday. For a deeper look at what Kalshi offers, check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review to see how it compares to other prediction platforms.

The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.