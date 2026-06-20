Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: Get a $50 Prediction Market Bonus for Germany vs Ivory Coast

Group E's marquee matchup arrives on June 20, and you can trade on the outcome with a Polymarket promo code. New users can claim a $50 bonus by entering code SIBONUS during registration. Germany and Ivory Coast square off in a clash that could determine first place in the group, making it the perfect event to explore prediction market promos and start trading today.

How the Polymarket Promo Code Works for Germany vs Ivory Coast

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS unlocks a $50 welcome bonus for new users in most U.S. states. To claim the offer, you'll need to deposit a minimum of $20 into your account during registration. This bonus gives you additional funds to trade on the Germany versus Ivory Coast matchup and explore other prediction markets available on the platform.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this offer:

Available in all U.S. states except Nevada

Requires entering promo code SIBONUS at sign-up

Minimum deposit of $20 to activate the bonus

Photo ID verification required (driver's license or passport)

Must include a selfie holding your ID for verification

Once your bonus is credited, you can immediately trade on Germany versus Ivory Coast. If you predict Germany wins 2-1, your trades could return significant profits based on the odds. Conversely, if Ivory Coast pulls off an upset, your positions would adjust accordingly based on market movements. Polymarket's prediction market structure means your trades reflect real-time probabilities rather than fixed odds.

Steps to Claim Your Polymarket Bonus and Trade Germany vs Ivory Coast

Getting started with your $50 bonus is straightforward. Follow these steps to sign up and begin trading on this crucial Group E matchup:

Visit Polymarket's website and click the Sign Up button Enter the promo code SIBONUS during registration Provide your personal information, including date of birth and phone number Submit photo ID verification (driver's license or passport) along with a selfie Confirm your location to ensure you're in an eligible state Click the Deposit Cash button in your wallet Select your preferred payment method and deposit $20 Your $50 bonus will be credited to your account Navigate to the Germany versus Ivory Coast market and place your trades

Polymarket offers far more than sports trading. You can also trade on politics, economics, entertainment, and culture markets, giving you diverse options beyond the Germany versus Ivory Coast game. For a detailed comparison of prediction market platforms, read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review to see how this platform stacks up against competitors.

The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.