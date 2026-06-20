Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: Get a $50 Prediction Market Bonus for Germany vs Ivory Coast
Group E's marquee matchup arrives on June 20, and you can trade on the outcome with a Polymarket promo code. New users can claim a $50 bonus by entering code SIBONUS during registration. Germany and Ivory Coast square off in a clash that could determine first place in the group, making it the perfect event to explore prediction market promos and start trading today.
How the Polymarket Promo Code Works for Germany vs Ivory Coast
The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS unlocks a $50 welcome bonus for new users in most U.S. states. To claim the offer, you'll need to deposit a minimum of $20 into your account during registration. This bonus gives you additional funds to trade on the Germany versus Ivory Coast matchup and explore other prediction markets available on the platform.
Here are the key terms and conditions for this offer:
- Available in all U.S. states except Nevada
- Requires entering promo code SIBONUS at sign-up
- Minimum deposit of $20 to activate the bonus
- Photo ID verification required (driver's license or passport)
- Must include a selfie holding your ID for verification
Once your bonus is credited, you can immediately trade on Germany versus Ivory Coast. If you predict Germany wins 2-1, your trades could return significant profits based on the odds. Conversely, if Ivory Coast pulls off an upset, your positions would adjust accordingly based on market movements. Polymarket's prediction market structure means your trades reflect real-time probabilities rather than fixed odds.
Steps to Claim Your Polymarket Bonus and Trade Germany vs Ivory Coast
Getting started with your $50 bonus is straightforward. Follow these steps to sign up and begin trading on this crucial Group E matchup:
- Visit Polymarket's website and click the Sign Up button
- Enter the promo code SIBONUS during registration
- Provide your personal information, including date of birth and phone number
- Submit photo ID verification (driver's license or passport) along with a selfie
- Confirm your location to ensure you're in an eligible state
- Click the Deposit Cash button in your wallet
- Select your preferred payment method and deposit $20
- Your $50 bonus will be credited to your account
- Navigate to the Germany versus Ivory Coast market and place your trades
Polymarket offers far more than sports trading. You can also trade on politics, economics, entertainment, and culture markets, giving you diverse options beyond the Germany versus Ivory Coast game. For a detailed comparison of prediction market platforms, read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review to see how this platform stacks up against competitors.
The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
An award-winning author at just six years old (it’s true!), Jeff has parlayed early-life accolades into a prominent role in the sports betting content space with Sports Illustrated. As content manager, he leads a talented team of expert betting analysts and sportsbook reviewers focused on delivering industry-best experiences to North American bettors. Jeff joined SI in 2024 and has since been a driving force in enhancing the team’s sports betting coverage. With his inventive mindset and relentless pursuit of "best-in-class" content, Jeff ensures SI readers have access to unparalleled betting analysis that’s comprehensive, unbiased, and well-researched. Jeff’s primary goal is to give new and casual bettors the confidence they need to come to their own conclusions when deciding how and where to bet online. Before joining the SI team, Jeff was a senior editor at Covers, where he laid much of the groundwork for the brand’s commercial sports betting content strategy. Known for his industry knowledge and product expertise, Jeff has been a leading voice with his coverage of burgeoning legal sports betting markets like New York, Ohio, and Ontario. An avid bettor himself, Jeff is a strong proponent of line shopping and sticking with a consistent, manageable unit size. He primarily wagers on MLB, NFL, and NHL player props and cites bet365, Pinnacle, and Sports Interaction as his most-used sportsbooks. Jeff holds a BBA from St. Francis Xavier University. His work has been featured in Newsweek and referenced in news media outlets like the Calgary Herald, Financial Post, and Toronto Sun. The Nova Scotia native has crafted and edited over 400 articles and guides across the sports, iGaming, e-learning, and software industries since 2020.