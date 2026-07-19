Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: Trade on Spain vs. Argentina for a $50 Bonus
Spain and Argentina clash in New Jersey on Sunday, July 19, and you can trade the final with a Polymarket promo code. New users who sign up with the code SIBONUS unlock an $50 bonus to start trading on this tournament showdown. The Polymarket promo code is required to claim the offer, and prediction market promos like this one give you capital to trade on the event.
How the Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS Works for Spain vs. Argentina
The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS delivers a $50 welcome bonus when you meet the platform's requirements. You must deposit a minimum of $20 to unlock the reward, and the code must be entered during registration. This bonus gives you immediate trading capital on Polymarket's prediction markets, including the Spain vs. Argentina final.
Here's what you need to know about claiming and using this offer:
- The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS is available in all U.S. states except Nevada
- You must be physically located in an eligible state when you sign up
- A minimum deposit of $20 is required to activate the $50 bonus
- You'll need to verify your identity with a photo ID and selfie during registration
- The bonus is credited to your account once your deposit clears
Once you claim the bonus, you can trade on Spain vs. Argentina directly. If you predict Spain wins and the market moves in your favor, you could see your $50 bonus grow. If Argentina pulls off a victory and you traded accordingly, your position could pay out. Polymarket lets you trade outcomes before the final kicks off, giving you flexibility to adjust your positions as odds shift.
How to Claim the SIBONUS Polymarket Promo Code and Start Trading
Signing up for Polymarket and claiming the SIBONUS promo code takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started trading on Spain vs. Argentina:
- Visit Polymarket's sign-up page and click the registration button
- Enter the promo code SIBONUS in the designated field during account creation
- Provide your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, and location
- Submit a photo of your ID (driver's license or passport) and a selfie holding that ID for verification
- Click the "Deposit Cash" button in your wallet and select your preferred payment method
- Deposit $20 to unlock the $50 bonus
- Once your deposit clears, navigate to the Spain vs. Argentina market and place your first trade
Polymarket offers more than just sports trading. You can also trade on politics, economics, entertainment, and culture, making it a unique prediction market platform. For a detailed comparison of how Polymarket stacks up against competitors, read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review.
Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.
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Ryan Hagen’s foray into sports betting started early. At just 14 years old, he sought out a lottery kiosk clerk with relaxed gambling mores and convinced the fella to sell him ‘Sport Select’ tickets, which were part of the original government sports betting program in his native Alberta. Now a betting analyst at Sports Illustrated, Ryan prefers to place his bets legally and has established himself as an authority in the sports betting industry. His roles have included lead writer, content editor, managing editor, and more. Ryan has written and edited hundreds of sportsbook reviews and countless news, analysis, and promotional pieces for some of the most prominent companies in the sports betting world. As someone who eats, sleeps, and breathes sports and sports betting, Ryan’s goal is to impart his unbiased betting knowledge to prospective bettors, allowing them to make informed decisions, whether that’s signing up for a sportsbook, mulling over a moneyline, or placing a prop bet. A prolific bettor himself, Ryan lives for the NFL season and believes that every Saturday night from September to February is akin to Christmas Eve. Ryan has a B.A. in Communications from Royal Roads University in Victoria, British Columbia. His work is widely published in the sports betting industry and in publications such as the Calgary Herald and Vancouver Magazine. Off the clock, he can be found traveling, searching for noodles, working on his golf swing, and managing his degenerate number of fantasy football teams.