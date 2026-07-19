Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: Trade on Spain vs. Argentina for a $50 Bonus

Spain and Argentina clash in New Jersey on Sunday, July 19, and you can trade the final with a Polymarket promo code. New users who sign up with the code SIBONUS unlock an $50 bonus to start trading on this tournament showdown. The Polymarket promo code is required to claim the offer, and prediction market promos like this one give you capital to trade on the event.

How the Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS Works for Spain vs. Argentina

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS delivers a $50 welcome bonus when you meet the platform's requirements. You must deposit a minimum of $20 to unlock the reward, and the code must be entered during registration. This bonus gives you immediate trading capital on Polymarket's prediction markets, including the Spain vs. Argentina final.

Here's what you need to know about claiming and using this offer:

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS is available in all U.S. states except Nevada

You must be physically located in an eligible state when you sign up

A minimum deposit of $20 is required to activate the $50 bonus

You'll need to verify your identity with a photo ID and selfie during registration

The bonus is credited to your account once your deposit clears

Once you claim the bonus, you can trade on Spain vs. Argentina directly. If you predict Spain wins and the market moves in your favor, you could see your $50 bonus grow. If Argentina pulls off a victory and you traded accordingly, your position could pay out. Polymarket lets you trade outcomes before the final kicks off, giving you flexibility to adjust your positions as odds shift.

How to Claim the SIBONUS Polymarket Promo Code and Start Trading

Signing up for Polymarket and claiming the SIBONUS promo code takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started trading on Spain vs. Argentina:

Visit Polymarket's sign-up page and click the registration button Enter the promo code SIBONUS in the designated field during account creation Provide your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, and location Submit a photo of your ID (driver's license or passport) and a selfie holding that ID for verification Click the "Deposit Cash" button in your wallet and select your preferred payment method Deposit $20 to unlock the $50 bonus Once your deposit clears, navigate to the Spain vs. Argentina market and place your first trade

Polymarket offers more than just sports trading. You can also trade on politics, economics, entertainment, and culture, making it a unique prediction market platform. For a detailed comparison of how Polymarket stacks up against competitors, read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review .

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.