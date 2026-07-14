Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: Trade Spain vs France With a $50 Bonus

Spain and France clash Tuesday in a blockbuster semifinal, and you can trade on the outcome with a $50 bonus from Polymarket. The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS unlocks this welcome offer for new users in most U.S. states. This prediction market platform lets you trade on the winner of this high-stakes matchup and much more beyond sports.

How the SIBONUS Polymarket Promo Code Works for Spain vs France

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS delivers a $50 welcome bonus when you meet the platform's requirements. You'll need to deposit $20 to activate the offer, and you must enter the code during registration to qualify. The bonus applies in all U.S. states except Nevada, so verify your location before signing up.

Here's what you need to know about claiming this offer:

Enter promo code SIBONUS during account registration

Provide valid photo ID (driver's license or passport) and a selfie holding that ID

Complete your personal information, including date of birth and phone number

Make an initial deposit of $20 to unlock the $50 bonus

Available in most U.S. states except Nevada

Once you've claimed your bonus, you can immediately trade on Tuesday's Spain vs France semifinal. If you predict France wins and the market settles in your favor, your winnings are yours to keep. Conversely, if Spain pulls off the upset and you traded on France, your position closes at a loss. The beauty of prediction markets is that you're trading on real-world outcomes, not just hoping for luck.

Steps to Claim Your Bonus and Trade Spain vs France

Getting started with Polymarket takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to claim your SIBONUS welcome offer and begin trading on this marquee matchup:

Visit Polymarket's sign-up page and click the registration button Enter the promo code SIBONUS in the designated field Provide your personal details, including date of birth, phone number, and location Submit a photo of your valid ID and a selfie holding that ID for verification Click the "Deposit Cash" button in your wallet and select your preferred payment method Deposit $20 to activate your $50 bonus Navigate to the Spain vs France market and place your trades

Polymarket offers far more than sports trading. You can trade on elections, entertainment, economics, climate, and countless other prediction markets that traditional sportsbooks don't offer. This diversity makes Polymarket a unique platform for those interested in wagering beyond the playing field. For a detailed comparison of prediction market platforms, read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review .

The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.