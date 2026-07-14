Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: Trade Spain vs France With a $50 Bonus
Spain and France clash Tuesday in a blockbuster semifinal, and you can trade on the outcome with a $50 bonus from Polymarket. The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS unlocks this welcome offer for new users in most U.S. states. This prediction market platform lets you trade on the winner of this high-stakes matchup and much more beyond sports.
How the SIBONUS Polymarket Promo Code Works for Spain vs France
The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS delivers a $50 welcome bonus when you meet the platform's requirements. You'll need to deposit $20 to activate the offer, and you must enter the code during registration to qualify. The bonus applies in all U.S. states except Nevada, so verify your location before signing up.
Here's what you need to know about claiming this offer:
- Enter promo code SIBONUS during account registration
- Provide valid photo ID (driver's license or passport) and a selfie holding that ID
- Complete your personal information, including date of birth and phone number
- Make an initial deposit of $20 to unlock the $50 bonus
- Available in most U.S. states except Nevada
Once you've claimed your bonus, you can immediately trade on Tuesday's Spain vs France semifinal. If you predict France wins and the market settles in your favor, your winnings are yours to keep. Conversely, if Spain pulls off the upset and you traded on France, your position closes at a loss. The beauty of prediction markets is that you're trading on real-world outcomes, not just hoping for luck.
Steps to Claim Your Bonus and Trade Spain vs France
Getting started with Polymarket takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to claim your SIBONUS welcome offer and begin trading on this marquee matchup:
- Visit Polymarket's sign-up page and click the registration button
- Enter the promo code SIBONUS in the designated field
- Provide your personal details, including date of birth, phone number, and location
- Submit a photo of your valid ID and a selfie holding that ID for verification
- Click the "Deposit Cash" button in your wallet and select your preferred payment method
- Deposit $20 to activate your $50 bonus
- Navigate to the Spain vs France market and place your trades
Polymarket offers far more than sports trading. You can trade on elections, entertainment, economics, climate, and countless other prediction markets that traditional sportsbooks don't offer. This diversity makes Polymarket a unique platform for those interested in wagering beyond the playing field. For a detailed comparison of prediction market platforms, read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review.
The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.
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An award-winning author at just six years old (it’s true!), Jeff has parlayed early-life accolades into a prominent role in the sports betting content space with Sports Illustrated. As content manager, he leads a talented team of expert betting analysts and sportsbook reviewers focused on delivering industry-best experiences to North American bettors. Jeff joined SI in 2024 and has since been a driving force in enhancing the team’s sports betting coverage. With his inventive mindset and relentless pursuit of "best-in-class" content, Jeff ensures SI readers have access to unparalleled betting analysis that’s comprehensive, unbiased, and well-researched. Jeff’s primary goal is to give new and casual bettors the confidence they need to come to their own conclusions when deciding how and where to bet online. Before joining the SI team, Jeff was a senior editor at Covers, where he laid much of the groundwork for the brand’s commercial sports betting content strategy. Known for his industry knowledge and product expertise, Jeff has been a leading voice with his coverage of burgeoning legal sports betting markets like New York, Ohio, and Ontario. An avid bettor himself, Jeff is a strong proponent of line shopping and sticking with a consistent, manageable unit size. He primarily wagers on MLB, NFL, and NHL player props and cites bet365, Pinnacle, and Sports Interaction as his most-used sportsbooks. Jeff holds a BBA from St. Francis Xavier University. His work has been featured in Newsweek and referenced in news media outlets like the Calgary Herald, Financial Post, and Toronto Sun. The Nova Scotia native has crafted and edited over 400 articles and guides across the sports, iGaming, e-learning, and software industries since 2020.