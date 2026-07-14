Yordan Alvarez Leads Soto, Schwarber in Kalshi MLB All-Star Game MVP Market

The stars are out on Tuesday at the MLB All-Star game, with the race for the game's MVP heating up at the top of the board. Kalshi has Yordan Alvarez as the clear favorite, followed by Kyle Schwarber and Juan Soto.

Schwarber won the award last year but faces an uphill climb of 10% to win this year, with Alvarez priced at 22% on Kalshi’s MLB All-Star Game market.

MLB All-Star Game MVP Winner - Kalshi

Yordan Alvarez 22%

Kyle Schwarber 12%

Juan Soto 8%

Alvarez’s 22% price is profitable at $45.47 on a $10 trade. At the same trade amount, Kyle Schwarber profits $75.54 while Juan Soto is at $124 even.

Air Yordan on his way

As the frontrunner for AL MVP, Alvarez can continue to build on his monster season by claiming All-Star Game MVP against the league’s best.

Alvarez comes in on fire, going for six hits, two home runs, and three RBI in 10 at-bats in the Houston Astros last series against the Texas Rangers.

While nothing is in his way on Kalshi, Kyle Schwarber stands in his way on the field. Schwarber comes in leading the MLB with 32 home runs and is already warmed up ahead of the game after a second-place finish in the Home Run Derby on Monday.

Juan Soto remains close at 8%, but he and Schwarber flipped spots recently. Soto dropped 2% while Schwarber gained 3%. Soto also enters cold, going for just one hit in 10 at-bats, 1 RBI, and 1 walk against the Red Sox.

Game price stacked against Alvarez

The National League is favored on Kalshi at 56%, which hurts Alvarez’s chances. Only two times in history has a player on the losing team won the All-Star Game MVP. Both times, the AL lost the game but had a player win the MVP.

MLB All-Star Game Price - Kalshi

NL 56%

AL 44%

The MLB All-Star Game is scheduled for Tuesday at 8 p.m. EST on Fox.

New users can enter the Kalshi bonus code SIBONUS at registration to earn a $20 welcome bonus on one of the top-rated prediction market apps available today.

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