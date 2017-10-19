The U.S. Women's team was able to pick up a 3-1 victory over South Korea Thursday.

Julie Ertz got the scoring started for the USWNT when her diving header from a Megan Rapinoe corner nutmegged South Korea's keeper in the 24th minute.

In the 40th minute, Alex Morgan extended the USWNT's lead thanks to a fantastic run from Kelley O-Hara.

South Korea answered right before the end of the first half when Han Chaerin went top corner from outside the box.

The final goal of the game came after Rapinoe was fouled in the box, giving herself a chance to strike home a penalty. Rapinoe went bottom left corner and gave the USWNT a 3-1 advantage in the 50th minute that the team would not relinquish.

Julie Ertz at the near post? Always a good idea.



That's 4 goals in her last 5 games for the #USWNT! https://t.co/wvgiT57Xjr — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) October 20, 2017

The turn. The finish. Career international goal No. 78 for Alex Morgan! #USWNT https://t.co/lLK2Il2bSF — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) October 20, 2017

👀 Okay! We see you, Han Chaerin!



Not a bad way to start your international career... #USAvKOR https://t.co/lQSPZIeNvR — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) October 20, 2017

pic.twitter.com/MqQqLihCJe Megan Rapinoe, hoy ha vuelto a ser la mejor del equipo y ha marcado el 3-0 de penalti. 👏🏽👏🏽 #USAvKOR — USWNT & FCB (@uswnt_fcb) October 20, 2017

It was not all good for the US in this friendly though. Mallory Pugh had to leave the game with an injury.