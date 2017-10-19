Watch: Highlights From USA's 3-1 Win Over South Korea

The USA had little trouble against South Korea on Thursday.

By Khadrice Rollins
October 19, 2017

The U.S. Women's team was able to pick up a 3-1 victory over South Korea Thursday.

Julie Ertz got the scoring started for the USWNT when her diving header from a Megan Rapinoe corner nutmegged South Korea's keeper in the 24th minute.

In the 40th minute, Alex Morgan extended the USWNT's lead thanks to a fantastic run from Kelley O-Hara.

South Korea answered right before the end of the first half when Han Chaerin went top corner from outside the box.

The final goal of the game came after Rapinoe was fouled in the box, giving herself a chance to strike home a penalty. Rapinoe went bottom left corner and gave the USWNT a 3-1 advantage in the 50th minute that the team would not relinquish.

Check out the goals below:

It was not all good for the US in this friendly though. Mallory Pugh had to leave the game with an injury.

