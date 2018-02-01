WATCH: Suarez Goal Gives Barcelona Edge Over Valencia in Copa Del Rey Semifinals

Barcelona will carry the 1-0 edge into the second leg, with an eye on winning a fourth straight title.

By Avi Creditor
February 01, 2018

Barcelona took a step toward getting the chance to compete for a fourth straight Copa del Rey title, beating Valencia 1-0 at Camp Nou in the first leg of their semifinal on Thursday.

Luis Suarez scored the winner on a header in the 67th minute, and Barcelona, perhaps more importantly, maintained the clean sheet to prevent the visitors from tallying any away goals. Any Barcelona score at La Mestalla in the second leg next Thursday would require Valencia to score at least three to go through.

Barcelona maintained the lion's share of possession and had plenty of chances but couldn't break through until midway through the second half, when Jordi Alba found Lionel Messi in the box. He took on his defender, carried to the end line and then lofted a perfectly weighted ball for an unmarked Suarez at the far post, and the Uruguayan delivered.

Barcelona is looking to add to its all-time record of Copa del Rey titles, which currently stands at 29, while Valencia is hoping to return to the final for the first time since winning its eighth title in 2008.

The winner will face either Sevilla or Leganes in the final. Their semifinal is all square at 1-1 going into the second leg at Sevilla.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters