How to Watch AC Milan vs. Real Betis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch AC Milan vs. Real Betis in the UEFA Europa League group stage on Thursday, October 25.

By Avi Creditor
October 25, 2018

AC Milan welcomes Real Betis to the San Siro for the teams' third match in the UEFA Europa League group stage on Thursday.

The Serie A and La Liga sides are the top two in Group F, with Milan entering the match with a two-point lead following wins over Olympiakos and F91 Dudelange. Milan is languishing in 12th in the Serie A table, though, and enters on the heels of a 1-0 loss to rival Inter Milan last weekend, so the pressure is on manager Gennaro Gattuso to right the ship for the Rossoneri.

Real Betis is also struggling for form, dropping its last two matches in La Liga by 1-0 scorelines.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 12:55 p.m. ET

TV: UniMas

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also watch the match via Univision NOW and B/R Live.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

