Arsenal puts its 10-game winning streak in all competitions on the line when it heads to Portugal to face Sporting CP in the group stage of the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

Arsenal has found its form under Unai Emery and is off to a perfect start in the Europa League after wins over Vorskla and Qarabag. Sporting CP has done the same, though, with both clubs on six points through two games, and any winner from Thursday's match would seize control of the group halfway through the stage.

Arsenal carries a slight edge over Sporting into the match with a +2 edge in goal differential.

Here's how to watch their bout:

Time: 12:55 p.m. ET

TV: Univision Deportes

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. Subscribers can also watch via B/R Live.

