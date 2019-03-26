Spain vs. Malta Live Stream, TV Channel: Watch Euro 2020 Qualifying

How to watch Spain and Malta in Euro 2020 qualifying on Tuesday, March 26.

By Kaelen Jones
March 26, 2019

Spain and Malta will square off in a UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying match on Tuesday, March 26. Kickoff from Ta'Qali National Stadium in Malta is scheduled for 3:45 p.m. ET.

Spain enters the fixture coming off a 2–1 win over Norway to open play in Group F. The Spanish dominated the contest from the get-go, with Rodrigo notching an opening score in the 16th minute. However, Norway drew even on Joshua King's penalty in the 65th prior to Sergio Ramos's go-ahead penalty in the 71st that gave Spain the edge.

Malta also earned a 2–1 victory in its qualifying opener, beating the Faroe Islands. Kyrian Nwoko and Steve Borg scored, but defender Andrei Agius will miss Tuesday's contest after drawing a red card during Malta's win.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: Univision Deportes

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. Subscribers can also watch via ESPN+.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

