Spain and Malta will square off in a UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying match on Tuesday, March 26. Kickoff from Ta'Qali National Stadium in Malta is scheduled for 3:45 p.m. ET.

Spain enters the fixture coming off a 2–1 win over Norway to open play in Group F. The Spanish dominated the contest from the get-go, with Rodrigo notching an opening score in the 16th minute. However, Norway drew even on Joshua King's penalty in the 65th prior to Sergio Ramos's go-ahead penalty in the 71st that gave Spain the edge.

Malta also earned a 2–1 victory in its qualifying opener, beating the Faroe Islands. Kyrian Nwoko and Steve Borg scored, but defender Andrei Agius will miss Tuesday's contest after drawing a red card during Malta's win.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: Univision Deportes

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTV. Subscribers can also watch via ESPN+.

