The USWNT star Carli Lloyd dipped her toe into the NFL kicking waters in August and drilled a 55-yard field goal through the uprights at an Eagles' practice on Aug. 20. Bills kicker Stephen Hauschka said on Friday he "will help [Lloyd] out" if she wants to pursue an NFL career. His comments come one day after NFL Hall of Fame kicker Morten Anderson offered to work with Lloyd.

"I saw the way she kicked that ball and she's obviously got a lot of talent," Hauschka told ESPN's Marcel Louis Jacques. "If it's something she really wants to do, not only will I help her out–if she wants it–but I hope she goes for it. I do think it's possible to kick well in this league as a female. It's a very mental position, it's physical, it's technical and I think it could be done eventually."

Lloyd said she "definitely got some inquiries" from NFL teams on Aug. 22. NFL and soccer fans alike will likely have to wait until 2020 for Lloyd to pursue a professional roster spot, according to her coach James Galanis.

"If she’s going to do this, she’ll do it — she’ll train in the offseason, she’ll get herself ready so that she just doesn’t do it for the sake of doing it,” Galanis told ESPN. “If she’s going to do it, she’s going to do it so that she can be a success.”