How to Watch Euro 2020: England vs. Denmark

With all of the chants of "football's coming home," England doesn't actually have far to go considering the Euro semifinals and final are at Wembley Stadium in London. However, the Three Lions will have to go through the tournament darling in Denmark if they hope to make their first Euro final.

England has played more games at the Euros (36) without making the final than any nation in the competition's history and hasn't appeared in the Euro semifinals since 1996, when it lost to Germany on penalties following a decisive miss from current manager Gareth Southgate.

Southgate has led his side down a path of near-perfection at Euro 2020 with England yet to concede a goal in the tournament, outscoring its opponents 8-0. Half of those goals came against Ukraine in the quarterfinal with Harry Kane scoring twice and Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson following up with goals of their own.

Denmark has continued to overcome all odds since Christian Eriksen's collapse in its opening game of the Euros: a 1-0 loss to Finland. The Danes throttled Wales 4-0 in the round of 16 before edging past the Czech Republic with a 2-1 win in the quarterfinals.

Still, England enters as the heavy favorite in front of its home crowd. Yet one stat bodes well for Denmark: England has only won once (2002 World Cup) in the teams' last six competitive meetings. The most recent one was a 1-0 Denmark win in the UEFA Nations League in October, with Eriksen scoring the winner on a penalty kick at Wembley. The winner of the semifinal tie will go on to face Italy in the final in London on Sunday.

