The January transfer deadline is here, and while the summer is reserved for the biggest moves—Kylian Mbappé will be out of contract and is expected to join Real Madrid, while Erling Haaland and Paul Pogba are among the other big names who could change clubs—there's still important business to be done.

It's been an active month of player movement, and the action has picked up over the course of the last week. Dušan Vlahović's move to Juventus from Fiorentina, confirmed on Friday, has been the most expensive transfer of the winter, while Luis Díaz's transfer to Liverpool and Bruno Guimarães's departure from Lyon to Newcastle on Sunday are the other notable, costly moves. Ferran Torres's earlier transfer to Barcelona from Man City also ranks among the most prominent moves, while noteworthy loans (Adama Traoré from Wolves to Barcelona; Robin Gosens from Atalanta to Inter; Anthony Martial from Manchester United to Sevilla), have accounted for a number of key moves as well.

Newcastle has unsurprisingly been among the busiest Premier League clubs. The Magpies, in their first transfer window after coming under affluent Saudi ownership, have spent over $100 million on Guimarães, Chris Wood and Kieran Trippier, while Aston Villa has been active in bringing in Philippe Coutinho on loan, while also adding defenders Lucas Digne and Calum Chambers as part of its first spree under Steven Gerrard.

Here are the biggest story lines remaining that are likely to be sorted before the window shuts on Monday and clubs are handcuffed until the summer. For reference, England, Spain and France's windows close at 6 p.m. ET, while Italy's shuts at 2 p.m. ET and Germany's concludes at noon ET (refresh for most recent updates):

Barcelona tries to offload Dembélé

The biggest name likely to move before the deadline is Ousmane Dembélé, the supremely talented, oft-injured Barcelona winger, whom the club says must be moved on after the two parties came to a standstill on a new contract. Dembélé, a member of France's 2018 World Cup-winning side, is out of contract at the end of the season, and Barcelona's suitors all know the club's stance, so landing a sizable fee is unlikely. Considering Dembélé was bought for nine figures with a good chunk of the club's Neymar sale windfall in 2017, it's going to be a rough piece of business, even if it's a necessary piece to shed salary and rid the club of a player who is an apparent source of conflict.

Barcelona has reportedly contacted PSG, while Chelsea and Manchester United are reportedly also in the mix for the 24-year-old, who, at a cut-rate fee, could wind up being a bargain for a buyer—provided he can stay healthy. Dembélé has prior experience playing under Thomas Tuchel at Dortmund.

Speaking of players at the center of a club crisis, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is reportedly in talks with over a loan that would rid Arsenal of a player who has fallen out of favor with Mikel Arteta but prefers to stay in Europe. He reportedly had an offer from Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr but rejected it.

Tottenham's double swoop at Juventus

The Juventus influence is growing at Tottenham. Between director of football Fabio Paratici and manager Antonio Conte, the leadership is well represented when it comes to Juve ties, and now that's spreading to the squad. Dejan Kulusevski is reportedly signing on loan from Juventus, while Rodrigo Bentancur will join permanently for a fee of £20 million to help remake the club's lineup.

Tanguy Ndombele (reported loan to Lyon), Bryan Gil (reported loan to Valencia) and Dele Alli are among those potentially making way for the incoming signings in North London.

Juventus keeps the door rotating

While Kulusevski and Bentancur are leaving, Juve is reportedly adding Denis Zakaria from Borussia Monchengladbach to fortify its midfield on a fee that can rise as high as $9 million.

Everton moves for Van de Beek

Everton is turning the reins over to Frank Lampard, and he'll have a new midfield centerpiece for the remainder of the season, with Manchester United sending Donny Van de Beek to Goodison Park on loan. Van de Beek, 24, has struggled for consistent playing time ever since leaving Ajax for Man United, but he'll have a new opportunity, with United paying his wages while he wears Everton blue for the rest of the season.

Any more American movement?

It's been a busy winter for U.S. talent on the go, leaving MLS to head abroad. The most substantial transfers were those of Ricardo Pepi (reported $20 million) from FC Dallas to Augsburg) and Daryl Dike (reported $9.5 million) from Orlando City to West Brom. Beyond the two strikers, D.C. United sold Kevin Paredes to Wolfsburg for a club-record $7.35 million. A trio of young players embarked on 18-month loans, in Justin Che (FC Dallas to Hoffenheim), Cole Bassett (Colorado Rapids to Feyenoord) and James Sands (NYCFC to Rangers).

There appears to be room for at least one more, with Atlanta United and U.S. national team left back George Bello reportedly departing for Arminia Bielefeld in the Bundesliga. The club finds itself in a relegation scrap (not unlike Pepi's Augsburg and Paredes's Wolfsburg), but Bello, 20, is undeterred and will head to Germany's top flight for a modest, reported fee of $2 million.

Brenden Aaronson, who has reportedly been the subject of a $27 million bid from Leeds United, is expected to stay at RB Salzburg through the end of this season, with the club hesitant to dismantle its core prior to the Champions League round of 16. Aaronson is a prime candidate to be sold this summer, though.

One more expected summer departure is that of U.S. national team goalkeeper Matt Turner, who reportedly has an agreement to join Arsenal ahead of next season and remain with the New England Revolution until then. The teams are said to have agreed on a fee in the $7 million range.

