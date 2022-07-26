Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Soccer
Alex Morgan Meets Super Fan After Qualifying for World Cup
Alex Morgan Meets Super Fan After Qualifying for World Cup

Wiegman’s Magic Touch Puts England Within One Win of Women’s Euro Title

In two European Championships, Sarina Wiegman has won every match she has managed, and she has the Lionesses into the final on home soil.

At this point, all evidence points to one fact: Sarina Wiegman is the Women’s Euro Whisperer.

An England team will play for the title in the European Championship final that it’s hosting for a second straight summer after Wiegman’s Lionesses routed Sweden 4–0 in the first semifinal on Tuesday. Either Germany or France will join England at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, and whichever one emerges from Wednesday’s meeting will try to accomplish something no team has in the last two such competitions: Beat a Wiegman-coached side.

After guiding her native Netherlands to the title on home soil in 2017, Wiegman is a win away from taking another host nation to the promised land. Her all-time record as a manager at the Euros 11-0-0. Her teams have outscored opponents 33–4 combined. And more importantly, she has appeared to instill the unquantifiable “winner’s mentality” at her two stops, where crossing the final hurdles had previously been unachievable. 

England coach Sarina Wiegman

Wiegman has guided England to the final of the Women’s European Championship.

England has been close to winning major silverware before. It reached the semifinals of the last three major tournaments, falling in the 2015 Women’s World Cup to Japan in the ’17 Women’s Euro to Wiegman’s Netherlands and in the ’19 Women’s World Cup to the U.S. And that history loomed over the tournament host, with Wiegman tasked with molding its multitude of talented individuals into a cohesive champion. 

“I don’t want to be another player that loses in another semifinal and doesn’t get to a final of a major tournament with England,” veteran forward Fran Kirby said in the build-up to Tuesday’s match. “We spoke about the semifinals we have lost previously and it takes a long time to recover from losing a semifinal like that.

”I don’t want to experience having to take a month to get over not getting to a final. It would mean everything to reach a final with this England team.”

To Kirby’s delight, England has done just that, and it’s beaten a quality team in impressive fashion to get there. 

England beats Sweden in the Women’s Euros semifinals

England will play Germany or France for the European title after thrashing Sweden 4–0.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Seconds in on Tuesday, it looked like it might go another way, though. Goalkeeper Mary Earps was forced into making a kick save in the game’s opening sequence after Sofia Jakobsson was played through following a turnover at the midfield line, and Sweden was on the front foot from there. This is a Sweden side that has won silver at the last two Olympics (it lost to Canada on penalties last summer and to Germany in 2016) and is ranked second in the world. It’s the kind of team that would have taken that early momentum and made England pay for it in the past. But, as England showed in its dramatic quarterfinal comeback against Spain, this isn’t a past England team, it’s a hardened one that can take opponents’ best shots and win different ways. After absorbing that early pressure, a goal against the run of play changed everything.

Beth Mead gave Sweden its first deficit of the competition in the 34th minute, side-volleying in after settling Lucy Bronze’s cross for her tournament-leading sixth goal. Bronze then scored one of her own two minutes into the second half, with a header off a corner kick making its way through traffic and being upheld by VAR, and from there, it was effectively over.

But it became emphatically over in the 68th minute, when supersub Alessia Russo scored perhaps the goal of the tournament. After having a clear look saved, she pounced on the rebound and then instinctively hit a back-heel on frame, which nutmegged goalkeeper Hedvig Lindahl and gave England a 3–0 lead. 

Kirby then put the finishing touches by chipping Lindahl, who got a hand on the shot, but not enough to keep it out. By then the result was academic.

“This result will go all over Europe and the world. It was such a performance that tomorrow everyone will talk about us,” Wiegman told the BBC after the game. “I think we have shown that we are very resilient. I don’t think we started the game well, but still we found a way.”

Sunday will mark England’s third Women’s Euro final, and the first since 2009, when it lost to Germany. A rematch could be in the cards, just like Tuesday’s game was a rematch of both the ’19 Women’s World Cup third-place playoff (won by Sweden) and a rematch of the two-legged 1984 Women’s European Championship final (won by Sweden in penalties). If the theme of this tournament is England exorcising past demons to emerge triumphant, then the script is being prepared. And as for Wiegman, England remains undefeated since she took charge, now 17-0-2 and outscoring its opponents an audacious 104–4 in the process, taking advantage of some lopsided World Cup qualifying matchups to pad the overall stats.

But the level of accomplishment needs no dressing up. This is a title-worthy England guided by a coach who has the wherewithal and knowhow to provide what had previously been lacking. And on Sunday, we’ll find out whether the Women’s Euro Whisperer can ensure the title is “coming home” for a team that has been so close yet so far from breaking into the global elite.

More Soccer Coverage:

News And Analysis

YOU MAY LIKE

Dec 9, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) in action against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Play
NFL

Minkah Fitzpatrick Injured After Falling Off Bicycle

The injury to the Steelers safety is not expected to be a serious one.

By Wilton Jackson15 minutes ago
June 14, 2022; Tempe, Arizona; USA; Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) throws during camp at the Tempe training facility. Nfl Cardinals Mandatory Camp At Arizona Cardinals
Play
NFL

Cardinals TE Defends Kyler Murray's Playbook Knowledge

Zach Ertz said the Cardinals’ quarterback knows the playbook better than anyone on the team.

By Wilton Jackson29 minutes ago
Titans cornerback Buster Skrine (38) warms up before a game.
NFL

Titans Announce CB Buster Skrine Has Decided to Retire

The veteran cornerback informed Tennessee that he’s calling it a career after 11 years in the NFL.

By Joseph Salvador38 minutes ago
The NBA logo on the floor before the game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Golden State Warriors.
NBA

Report: NBA Will Not Have COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate Next Season

The league will still strongly suggest all players and personnel be fully vaccinated.

By Madison Williams39 minutes ago
Roger Clemens
MLB

Torre: Clemens Cried After World Series Incident With Piazza

The former Yankees manager made the revelation about the infamous flap in a recent interview.

By Thomas Neumann41 minutes ago
julio jones
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Impact: Julio Jones Signs With Buccaneers

Seven-time Pro Bowler will be catching passes from Tom Brady in Tampa Bay.

By Jennifer Piacenti45 minutes ago
julio jones
Play
NFL

Julio Jones to Sign With Buccaneers, per Report

The Bucs passing game just got more dangerous.

By Nick Selbe54 minutes ago
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh at the Orange Bowl in December.
College Football

Jim Harbaugh Names Michigan’s Four Goals for Upcoming Season

The Wolverines head coach has high hopes for his squad in the 2022 year.

By Daniela Perez59 minutes ago