2025–26 FPL: Best Players to Pick for Gameweek 33

The schedule has served up headaches and opportunities in equal measure for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers, who must navigate an intriguing double Gameweek 33.

Six clubs play twice during the current FPL round—prior to blanking in GW34—and managers are desperate to overload their squads with those doubling. It’s prime time for chip use, too, whether it be triple captain, bench boost, free hit or wildcard.

The upcoming set of fixtures could prove decisive for managers aiming to climb the rankings and reach the summit of their mini-leagues.

With that in mind, here are the best players to target in GW33.

Goalkeepers

Karl Darlow plays twice in GW33. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images.

Naturally, managers should be targeting the assets playing twice during GW33—Bournemouth, Brighton & Hove Albion, Burnley, Chelsea, Leeds United and Manchester City all playing multiple games.

The most appetizing option as a result is Karl Darlow (£3.9m) of Leeds, whose ridiculously low price point is combined with fixtures against Wolverhampton Wanderers (H) and Bournemouth (A). He’s scored 16 points across his last three fixtures, too, and appears a nailed-on starter for the remainder of the season.

Gianluigi Donnarumma (£5.6m) is another excellent option with games against Arsenal (H) and Burnley (A), but the Italian’s presence takes up one of three Man City spots for managers. They’re best being used on midfield and forward assets from within Pep Guardiola’s squad.

Đorđe Petrović (£4.6m) is an alternative for Bournemouth, the stopper having kept three clean sheets in his last six outings and facing games against Newcastle United (A) and Leeds (H).

Defenders

Marcos Senesi is a quality option. | Michael Steele/Getty Images

Bournemouth’s defenders are also worth investing in for GW33, chiefly Marcos Senesi (£5.2m) and James Hill (£4.2m), both of whom have great clean sheet potential and impressive defensive contribution totals across the term. Adrien Truffert (£4.7m) is also worth considering, offering greater attacking potential via assists.

From the Leeds backline, Pascal Struijk (£4.3m), Jayden Bogle (£4.4m) and Gabriel Gudmundsson (£3.8m) are solid options, the latter two providing stronger attacking potential, yet less reliable defensive contribution points.

Marc Cucurella (£6.0m) is the only Chelsea candidate worth considering, although games against Manchester United (H) and Brighton (A) are not massively appealing when it comes to possible clean sheets.

Nico O’Reilly (£5.0m) would be an absolute no-brainer for GW33 and beyond, his 14-point haul at the weekend taking his tally to 52 points across the last six gameweeks. However, the Man City defender is an injury concern, making Marc Guéhi (£5.1m) a viable alternative if the left back is ruled out of contention.

Midfielders

Cole Palmer could be an essential pick this week. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

City’s midfield options are even more appealing. Antoine Semenyo (£8.2m) remains an excellent choice despite being very highly owned, while the in-form Rayan Cherki (£6.3m) offers a great differential to his teammate. Those really wanting to take a risk could plump for Jérémy Doku (£6.4m), who does boast explosive potential.

Chelsea’s woes mean even the double gameweek doesn’t make many of their players essential, but Cole Palmer (£10.5m) could devastate non-owners. While not in fantastic form, the attacking midfielder will start both games and is on spot kicks.

Bournemouth’s midfielders are all cheap and many could provide a nice haul in GW33. Marcus Tavernier (£5.4m) competes with the likes of Rayan (£5.5m) and Alex Scott (£5.0m) in the plans of FPL managers, but it’s the former who could offer the greatest upside given he’s likely on penalties and takes plenty of other set pieces.

Brighton don’t have the simplest double gameweek, facing ex-manager Roberto De Zerbi and Tottenham Hotspur (A) prior to their clash with Chelsea (H). However, Pascal Groß (£5.5m) and Yankuba Minteh (£5.5m) could offer good value for money in the short-term.

Forwards

Erling Haaland could produce a monster haul. | Mark Cosgrove/News Images/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Forward picks are slightly simpler in GW33, with Erling Haaland (£14.4m) the first name on the teamsheet. Despite his underwhelming Premier League form since the turn of the year, he looks certain to offer backers something across two games—especially during the second at Burnley.

João Pedro (£7.7m) is another sure-fire choice given both his form and Chelsea’s double, the Brazilian having amassed 82 points since Liam Rosenior took charge. He faces no serious competition for his starting berth, either, meaning rotation shouldn’t be an issue.

Other doublers worth targeting include Bournemouth’s Evanilson (£6.7m), Brighton’s Danny Welbeck (£6.3m) and Leeds’ Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£5.6m), but it’s the latter who is most intriguing for two palatable fixtures.

When Is the FPL Gameweek 33 Deadline?

With no Friday football this week, GW33’s deadline arrives at 11 a.m. BST (6 a.m. ET, 3 a.m. PT) on Saturday, April 18.

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