Does the Away Goal Rule Apply in the Champions League Quarterfinals?
The eight remaining teams seeking European glory are set to clash in the 2024–25 Champions League quarterfinals.
The Champions League knockout stage is finally back after a three-week hiatus. The quarterfinals feature Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona, the Premier League's Arsenal and Aston Villa and German sides Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund. PSG, the newly crowned champions of France, as well as Serie A leaders Inter Milan round out the clubs still alive in soccer's most prestigious club competition.
With must-see matches unfolding all over Europe, including the clash of Real Madrid and Arsenal, the Champions League quarterfinals are bound to deliver plenty of goals. Unlike in the past, though, fans watching along no longer have to worry about the away goal rule.
What Is the Away Goal Rule?
The away goal role was previously used a tiebreaker in the Champions League. If both sides were level following the end of regulation in the second leg of a tie, then the team with more away goals would advance.
So, if two competing teams each scored two goals across both legs of a tie, the aggregate score would be 2–2 at the end of the second leg. Say one team scored both its goals at home whereas the other team scored one goal at home and one away goal. The latter team would advance since it had the away goal tiebreaker.
No, the away goal rule does not apply in the Champions League quarterfinals. UEFA removed the rule back in June 2021 and it took effect in the 2021–22 season and beyond. Now, the team with the higher aggregate score at the end of the second leg will automatically advance to the semifinals.
If the aggregate score remains tied after 180 minutes across both legs, then extra time and possibly a penalty shootout will decide the winner. One team having more away goals than the other no longer serves as a tiebreaker.
The change was made to inspire more open, exciting matches in the Champions League. When the rule was still in place, home teams tended to sit back and defend to avoid conceding an all-important away goal. Now, clubs can go for the win without worrying about potentially giving their opponents a crucial advantage at the other end of the pitch.
The away goal rule was abolished in all UEFA club competitions, all CONMEBOL club competitions and AFC club competitions, as well as the Copa del Rey and the Carabao Cup.