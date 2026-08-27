2026–27 Champions League Draw: League Phase Games in Full

The draw for the Champions League in Monaco on Thursday served up a mouth-watering set of fixtures.

Manchester United made their return to the grandest stage of club soccer for the first time since the competition’s reformatting after a third-placed Premier League finish under Michael Carrick last season. The Red Devils were rewarded with ties against the likes of Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid.

Back-to-back champions Paris Saint-Germain have made relatively slow starts to both seasons which ended in the ultimate glory. Luis Enrique’s side notably finished outside the top eight in each of the past two campaigns and they may well struggle for automatic progression into the round of 16 after being drawn with Barcelona and Manchester City.

Arsenal, who lost so narrowly on penalties to PSG last May, boasted a perfect league phase record in 2025–26. In fact, the Gunners have won their previous 12 matches at this stage of the competition, a glittering record which the likes of Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund will be trying to ruin.

The most successful club in Champions League history, Real Madrid, will not be playing Manchester City for once (in the league phase at least). Instead, they’ve got the Gunners, as well as the Serie A duo of Inter and Roma.

Some of the most interesting ties involve Cesc Fàbregas’s Como. The former Barcelona midfielder is set to return to Camp Nou in the league phase while the Serie A upstarts also host Manchester United and PSG.

Pot 1 Teams

PSG are back-to-back European champions. | Glenn Gervot/PSG/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain

Home: Barcelona, Roma, Galatasaray, Slovan Bratislava

Away: Manchester City, Aston Villa, Villarreal, Como

Bayern Munich

Home: Arsenal, Real Betis, Bodø/Glimt, Slavia Praha

Away: Atlético Madrid, Manchester United, Lille, Viking

Real Madrid

Home: Inter, PSV, RB Leipzig, LASK

Away: Arsenal, Roma, Shakhtar Donetsk, AEK Athens

Liverpool

Home: Atlético Madrid, Porto, Villarreal, Lens

Away: Inter, Club Brugge, Fenerbahçe, LASK

Inter

Home: Liverpool, Club Brugge, Shakhtar Donetsk, Stuttgart

Away: Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Feyenoord, Slovan Bratislava

Manchester City

Home: PSG, Sporting, Napoli, AEK Athens

Away: Barcelona, Porto, RB Leipzig, Lens

Arsenal

Home: Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Lille, Sabah

Away: Bayern Munich, Real Betis, Napoli, Slavia Praha

Barcelona

Home: Manchester City, Aston Villa, Feyenoord, Como

Away: PSG, Sporting, Galatasaray, Sabah

Atlético Madrid

Home: Bayern Munich, Manchester United, Fenerbahçe, Viking

Away: Liverpool, PSV, Bodø/Glimt, Stuttgart

Pot 2 Teams

Manchester United are back on the big stage. pic.twitter.com/hzTUmo7q2y — Sports Illustrated FC (@SI_FootballClub) May 3, 2026

Borussia Dortmund

Home: Inter, Real Betis, Villarreal, AEK Athens

Away: Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bodø/Glimt, Sabah

Roma

Home: Real Madrid, Sporting, Lille, Slovan Bratislava

Away: PSG, Manchester United, Fenerbahçe, AEK Athens

Sporting CP

Home: Barcelona, Manchester United, Galatasaray, LASK

Away: Manchester City, Roma, Shakhtar Donetsk, Lens

Aston Villa

Home: PSG, Borussia Dortmund, Fenerbahçe, Viking

Away: Barcelona, Club Brugge, Galatasaray, Slavia Praha

Porto

Home: Manchester City, PSV, Napoli, Slavia Praha

Away: Liverpool, Real Betis, Feyenoord, LASK

Manchester United

Home: Bayern Munich, Roma, RB Leipzig, Sabah

Away: Atlético Madrid, Sporting, Villarreal, Como

Club Brugge

Home: Liverpool, Aston Villa, Bodø/Glimt, Lens

Away: Inter, PSV, Napoli, Stuttgart

Real Betis

Home: Arsenal, Porto, Feyenoord, Como

Away: Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Lille, Slovan Bratislava

PSV Eindhoven

Home: Atlético Madrid, Club Brugge, Shakhtar Donetsk, Stuttgart

Away: Real Madrid, Porto, RB Leipzig, Viking

Pot 3 Teams

Barcelona have been linked with Victor Osimhen. | Ahmad Mora/Getty Images

Feyenoord

Home: Inter, Porto, RB Leipzig, Como

Away: Barcelona, Real Betis, Galatasaray, Viking

Lille

Home: Bayern Munich, Real Betis, Galatasaray, Slovan Bratislava

Away: Arsenal, Roma, Bodø/Glimt, Stuttgart

Bodø/Glimt

Home: Atlético Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Lille, LASK

Away: Bayern Munich, Club Brugge, Napoli, Lens

Napoli

Home: Arsenal, Club Brugge, Bodø/Glimt, Viking

Away: Manchester City, Porto, Villarreal, Sabah

RB Leipzig

Home: Manchester City, PSV, Shakhtar Donetsk, Lens

Away: Real Madrid, Manchester United, Feyenoord, Como

Villarreal

Home: PSG, Manchester United, Napoli, Sabah

Away: Liverpool, Borussia Dortmund, Fenerbahçe, Slavia Praha

Fenerbahçe

Home: Liverpool, Roma, Villarreal, Slavia Praha

Away: Atlético Madrid, Aston Villa, Shakhtar Donetsk, LASK

Shakhtar Donetsk

Home: Real Madrid, Sporting, Fenerbahçe, AEK Athens

Away: Inter, PSV, RB Leipzig, Slovan Bratislava

Galatasaray

Home: Barcelona, Aston Villa, Feyenoord, Stuttgart

Away: PSG, Sporting, Lille, AEK Athens

Pot 4 Teams

Como touch the stars. The lake will host Champions League football next season. pic.twitter.com/tnIcw36fQR — Sports Illustrated FC (@SI_FootballClub) May 24, 2026

Slavia Praha

Home: Arsenal, Aston Villa, Villarreal, Lens

Away: Bayern Munich, Porto, Fenerbahçe, Sabah

Slovan Bratislava

Home: Inter, Real Betis, Shakhtar Donetsk, Stuttgart

Away: PSG, Roma, Lille, LASK

Stuttgart

Home: Atlético Madrid, Club Brugge, Lille, Viking

Away: Inter, PSV, Galatasaray, Slovan Bratislava

AEK Athens

Home: Real Madrid, Roma, Galatasaray, LASK

Away: Manchester City, Borussia Dortmund, Shakhtar Donetsk, Como

LASK

Home: Liverpool, Porto, Fenerbahçe, Slovan Bratislava

Away: Real Madrid, Sporting, Bodø/Glimt, AEK Athens

Como

Home: PSG, Manchester United, RB Leipzig, AEK Athens

Away: Barcelona, Real Betis, Feyenoord, Lens

Lens

Home: Manchester City, Sporting, Bodø/Glimt, Como

Away: Liverpool, Club Brugge, RB Leipzig, Slavia Praha

Viking

Home: Bayern Munich, PSV, Feyenoord, Sabah

Away: Atlético Madrid, Aston Villa, Napoli, Stuttgart

Sabah

Home: Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund, Napoli, Slavia Praha

Away: Arsenal, Manchester United, Villarreal, Viking

When Does the 2026–27 Champions League League Phase Start?

The prize on offer for 36 teams. | David Ramos/Getty Images

There’s not long to wait until the competition proper gets underway. As has become tradition, the Champions League will swallow up an entire midweek to kickstart the league phase, with the first round of 18 fixtures split across Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday in the second week of September.

The subsequent rounds of action are staggered throughout October, November and December before the competition comes to an elongated hiatus at the turn of the year. While the group stage of the previous format would traditionally conclude before Christmas, there are still two rounds of league phase games to be played in January.

In an attempt to avoid any type of cynical coalitions, all 36 teams kick off at the exact same time on the eighth and final matchday of Jan. 27, 2027.

League Phase Matchday Date 1 Sept. 8–10, 2026 2 Oct. 13–14, 2026 3 Oct. 20–21, 2026 4 Nov. 3–4, 2026 5 Nov. 24–25, 2026 6 Dec. 8–9, 2026 7 Jan. 19–20, 2027 8 Jan. 27, 2027

Champions League Quiz

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;TypeRush&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;h2&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Can You Name Every Winner of the UEFA Men’s Champions League/European 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