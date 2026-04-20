2026 FIFA World Cup Travel Made Affordable in Two Key States

As 2026 World Cup tickets rise to prices the tournament has never seen before and transportation fees for the tournament skyrocket at some stadiums, two host sites have intervened to help cushion the financial blow to soccer fans: Philadelphia and Kansas City.

The Philadelphia host committee for the tournament has reached a deal to provide free travel to fans leaving Philadelphia Stadium (Lincoln Financial Field) via SEPTA, the city’s transit system, according to The Athletic. The complimentary transportation comes via a partnership that the host committee made with Airbnb and will start at half-time of each game and continue for two hours after the final whistle. The typical fare of $2.90 will remain for fans traveling to the stadium.

The Kansas City host committee is likewise assisting fans with transportation, offering a direct shuttle from FIFA Fan Festival or one of four park-and-ride sites to Kansas City Stadium (Arrowhead) for $15 round-trip. Fans can also purchase a tournament pass for unlimited rides at $50, according to The Times. The committee is also offering a complimentary shuttle service from the airport to downtown that runs every 15 minutes.

Philadelphia and Kansas City’s affordable transportation this summer provides a stark contrast to the fees that fans traveling to New York New Jersey Stadium and Boston Stadium will face.

The typical $12.90 ticket to take the train from New York City’s Penn Station to New York New Jersey Stadium (MetLife Stadium) in East Rutherford, N.J. is expected to jump to around $150 this summer, while the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) plans to nearly quadruple its usual prices for round-trip train tickets from central Boston to Boston Stadium (Gillette Stadium) in Foxborough, Mass. Riders may be charged more than $75 per-person for the 27-mile journey, a steep increase from the $20 MBTA typically charges for NFL and MLS game day travel.

Which Games are Happening in Philadelphia and Kansas City?

Lincoln Financial Field will be re-named Philadelphia Stadium for the tournament. | Photo by Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Philadelphia Stadium, typically home to the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles, can seat 69,000 fans. It will host five group stages matches as well as a round of 16 match on July 4, which will also stage the 250th Anniversary Celebration of the U.S.

Philadelphia Stadium:

Stage Date and Time Opponents Group Stage (E)

Sun., June 14 at 7 p.m. ET (local time) Côte d’Ivoire vs. Ecuador Group Stage (C)

Fri., June 19 at 8:30 p.m. ET Brazil vs. Haiti Group Stage (I) Mon., June 22 at 5 p.m. ET France vs. Iraq Group Stage (E)

Thurs., June 25 at 4 p.m. ET Curaçao vs. Côte d’Ivoire Group Stage (L)

Sat., June 27 at 5 p.m. ET Croatia vs. Ghana Round of 16 Sat., July 4 at 5 p.m. ET TBD vs. TBD

Kansas City Stadium, typically home to the Kansas City Chiefs, has a capacity of 73,000. It will host four group stage matches and two knockout games.

Kansas City Stadium:

Stage Date and Time Opponents Group Stage (J) Tues., June 16 at 8 p.m. CT (local time) Argentina vs. Algeria Group Stage (E) Sat., June 20 at 7 p.m. CT Ecuador vs. Curaçao Group Stage (F) Thurs., June 25 at 6 p.m. CT Tunisia vs. Netherlands Group Stage (J) Sat., June 27 at 9 p.m. CT Algeria vs. Austria Round of 32 Fri., July 3 at 8:30 p.m. CT TBD vs. TBD Quarterfinal Sat., July 11 at 8 p.m. CT TBD vs. TBD

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