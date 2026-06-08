2026 World Cup Golden Boot Winner: Odds, Predictions As Mbappe Looks to Go Back-to-Back

Every time the World Cup rolls around, all eyes—and bets—are not just on who will lift the trophy, but on who will finish as the tournament’s top scorer.

Will it be a proven superstar who has already done it on the biggest stage, or an unexpected breakout name who takes the competition by storm?

If you’re planning to place a bet on the Golden Boot at the 2026 World Cup in North America, we’ve ranked the 11 favorites for the award, using odds from DraftKings.

So, who are you putting your money on?

11. Vinícius Júnior (Brazil)

Vinicius Junior has a mixed record for Brazil. | Franco Arland/Getty Images

DraftKings Odds: +2500



Vinícius Júnior is something of an outside shot for the 2026 World Cup Golden Boot.



While one of the most electric players on the planet with the ball at his feet—and a prolific force for Real Madrid—his record in front of goal for Brazil has been more inconsistent, with just nine goals in 49 appearances and only one at a World Cup.



Still, he has a point to prove this year after recent criticism of his performances for his country, and there is every chance he could rise to the occasion.

10. Lautaro Martínez (Argentina)

Lautaro Martínez has enjoyed another prolific season. | Federico Peretti/NurPhoto/Getty Images

DraftKings Odds: +2500



For the fifth season in a row, Lautaro Martínez surpassed the 20-goal mark for Inter Milan in all competitions, firing the Nerazzurri to another Serie A title in 2025–26.



He has also carried that form into international soccer, scoring four goals in World Cup qualifying and adding another four across three friendlies for Argentina heading into the tournament.

9. Mikel Oyarzabal (Spain)

Oyarzabal should not be overlooked. | Luciano Lima/Getty Images

DraftKings Odds: +2200



Mikel Oyarzabal is the kind of forward who should never be underestimated—by opposition defenses or by anyone looking at the betting markets.



The Real Sociedad striker has a strong record at international level, with 24 goals in 52 appearances for Spain, including the decisive winner in the Euro 2024 final against England.



He has also scored 11 goals in his last 11 outings for La Roja, meaning he arrives at the World Cup in excellent form.

8. Nick Woltemade (Germany)

Nick Woltemade will likely lead the line for Germany. | Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

DraftKings Odds: +2000



Nick Woltemade may have had a modest debut season with Newcastle United, scoring just eight goals in 33 games, but he is still expected to lead the line for Germany this summer.



His four goals in qualifying suggest he could still cause problems for opposition defenses in North America, particularly in the air, with the towering 6' 6" striker proving extremely difficult to stop when crosses come into the box.

7. Ousmane Dembélé (France)

The Ballon d’Or holder is aiming to produce a statement campaign. | Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

DraftKings Odds: +2000



The reigning Ballon d’Or winner, Ousmane Dembélé, is somewhat restricted for France due to the team’s almost absurd amount of attacking talent.



For Les Bleus, he is usually deployed out wide—if he starts at all—rather than through the middle, where he thrives for Paris Saint-Germain. Kylian Mbappé instead occupies the central role.



That often limits Dembélé’s goal output at international level, with just seven goals in 58 appearances heading into the tournament.

6. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

Cristiano Ronaldo’s sixth World Cup beckons. | Miguel Lemos/NurPhoto/Getty Images

DraftKings Odds: +2000



Cristiano Ronaldo is the only player to have scored in five different World Cups, finding the net in 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018 and 2022.



Likely to lead the line for Portugal once again this summer, he will no doubt be aiming to extend that streak to six tournaments in a row. However, his overall World Cup record remains relatively modest by his standards—eight goals in 22 appearances, never more than four in a single tournament and none in the knockout stages.



Even so, he still remains among the favorites for the Golden Boot.

5. Lamine Yamal (Spain)

Yamal will be central to Spain's World Cup campaign. | Evrim Aydin/Anadolu/Getty Images

DraftKings Odds: +1600



Lamine Yamal will make his World Cup bow this summer.



Since bursting onto the scene at Euro 2024, where he helped Spain lift the title, the Barcelona winger has gone from strength to strength, adding real end product to his game, with 42 goals across the past two seasons as he helped Barça to back-to-back La Liga triumphs.



However, a hamstring injury has raised doubts over his availability, with concerns he may miss Spain’s opening game against Cabo Verde.

4. Erling Haaland (Norway)

Haaland is making his World Cup debut. | Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

DraftKings Odds: +1400



Erling Haaland won another Premier League Golden Boot—his third in four years—with Manchester City in 2025–26, scoring 27 goals despite Pep Guardiola’s side not always firing on all cylinders.



Making his World Cup debut this year, he also finished as the top scorer in European qualifying with an astonishing 16 goals—a level of form he will no doubt be looking to carry into North America.



Ultimately, how many he scores may come down to how far Norway can go, with the nation returning to the tournament for the first time since 1998.

3. Lionel Messi (Argentina)

Lionel Messi is back for his sixth World Cup. | Marcos Brindicci/Getty Images

DraftKings Odds: +1200



Back at his sixth World Cup, Lionel Messi will once again be Argentina’s creative fulcrum.



Even in his late thirties, it would be foolish to doubt his ability to deliver in front of goal—he scored 43 times for Inter Miami in 2025 and continues to find the net regularly for his country.

2. Harry Kane (England)

Harry Kane is one of the best goalscorers competing in the 2026 World Cup. | Michael Regan/The FA/Getty Images

DraftKings Odds: +700



Harry Kane arrives at the World Cup on the back of an astonishing 61-goal season for Bayern Munich, so it’s no surprise he is among the favorites for the Golden Boot.



England’s all-time leading scorer won the award in 2018 with six goals as the Three Lions finished third, and with a stronger supporting cast around him and in the form of his life, there is every chance he could score even more this time around.

1. Kylian Mbappé (France)

Kylian Mbappé is the leading Golden Boot contender. | Franck Fife/Getty Images

DraftKings Odds: +600



Kylian Mbappé is the favorite to win the Golden Boot this summer.



Already among the tournament’s all-time top scorers, he netted four goals in 2018 as France lifted the title, before adding eight more in 2022 as Les Bleus fell in the final to Argentina—still enough to claim the Golden Boot.



As the focal point of arguably the most talented attacking unit in international soccer, Mbappé is expected to climb even higher up the all-time World Cup scoring charts this summer. The only question is just how many he will score.

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