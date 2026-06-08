‘We’ll Evaluate’—New Lamine Yamal Injury Update Ahead of Spain’s World Cup Opener

Spain manager Luis de la Fuente has proclaimed his confidence that Lamine Yamal will be healthy enough to play a part in the country’s World Cup opener against Cabo Verde on June 15.

A nasty hamstring injury suffered in mid-April initially had many fearing Yamal would be forced to miss this summer’s tournament. Thankfully, while the damage was severe enough to end his La Liga campaign early, a return towards the end of June was soon established as a likely outcome.

As a result, Yamal was included in Spain’s World Cup roster but the Barcelona star has not yet taken to the pitch this summer. According to De la Fuente, his spell on the sidelines should end at just the right time.

“He’s getting better fast, hitting all the targets earlier,” De la Fuente told The Guardian. “I think he’ll be able to play the first game, but that doesn’t mean [he will].

“We’ll evaluate if he has to play a little bit, [or] not play [or] wait for the second game.”

Can Spain Cope Without Yamal?

Yamal is not the only Spain star facing an anxious wait. | Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images

The good news for Spain fans is that Yamal seems set to play a significant role at this summer’s World Cup. Just when that journey will begin, however, is yet to be decided.

Spain’s opener against Cabo Verde is just one week away and, as De la Fuente points out, a decision will have to be taken as to whether rushing Yamal back into action is smarter than giving him a few extra days to recover.

With all due respect to Cabo Verde, Spain should face few issues against the team sitting 69th in FIFA’s world rankings even if they do not have Yamal available. That being said, replacing the talented teenager still threatens to cause a major headache.

Not only is De la Fuente sweating over Yamal’s fitness, but he is still awaiting the recoveries of both Nico Williams and Víctor Muñoz, both natural wingers who would be among the favorites to replace Yamal.

During Thursday’s friendly against Iraq, Spain lined up with Ferran Torres on the right wing and Álex Baena. Yéremy Pino of Crystal Palace is the only other natural winger in the 26-man roster.

Fortunately, De le Fuente expects al three of Yamal, Williams and Muñoz to be fit and healthy in time for the Cabo Verde game next week.

“If there are no setbacks in the coming days, we expect them to be available on the 15th,” De la Fuente told the media. “I think all three will be in a position to play.

“All three are within the expected timelines to arrive in good condition for June 15. The most important thing is that those timelines are being met and will continue to be met, so they can be with us and available to be selected at some point in the match.”

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