The 2026 World Cup Matches Lamine Yamal Could Miss for Spain

Lamine Yamal is reportedly expected to miss Spain’s World Cup opener and is also a doubt for the nation’s second fixture of the tournament in an unsettling twist for the European champion.

Barcelona’s prodigious teenager has been sidelined since tearing his hamstring exactly 50 days before the start of the tournament. Hopes were initially high that Yamal would return in time for his first World Cup, with Spain boss Luis de la Fuente almost certain to include a player he has described as “touched by God” whatever his state of fitness.

While Barcelona clinched La Liga in his absence, Yamal did his best to boost morale with encouraging social media updates showing him make a return to some form of light gym work. However, the latest news filtering out of the Spanish soccer federation paints a far less encouraging picture.

Spain’s 2026 World Cup Matches Which Lamine Yamal May Miss

Cabo Verde may take on a Spain side without Lamine Yamal. | Hannah Peters/FIFA/Getty Images

Date Opponent Venue June 15 Cabo Verde Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta June 21 Saudi Arabia Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Expectations of Yamal featuring in Spain’s first group game of the tournament against World Cup debutants Cabo Verde have been almost entirely quashed, according to a new report from The Athletic. La Roja’s talisman is also considered to be a “major doubt” for the second first-round fixture against Saudi Arabia.

It remains to be seen how Yamal’s rehabilitation will progress but there is an expectation that the 18-year-old will play some part in Spain’s group-stage finale against Uruguay on June 26 in Mexico’s Estadio Akron.

Spain should have a strong chance of getting results against Cabo Verde and Saudi Arabia even without Barcelona’s top scorer. The Euro 2024 winner is the clear favorite to top a tame group and has every incentive to do so. Should Spain slip up and finish second, it would be pitted against the winner of Group J, which just so happens to include defending world champion Argentina.

Yamal Is Not Spain’s Only Injury Concern

Fermín López is set to miss his maiden World Cup. | Pablo Rodriguez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

There was nothing riding on Barcelona’s final home fixture of the season against Real Betis on Sunday night. The title had been secured and the allure of 100 points lost, but Fermín López still charged around the Camp Nou turf with his usual infectious energy. He would only last 45 minutes.

Fermín was removed at the interval and Barcelona confirmed the following day that the royally in-form midfielder had fractured a metatarsal in his right foot during the match. The injury will require surgery and The Athletic are one of many outlets to report fears of missing the World Cup entirely.

This represents a major blow for Spain, who are not blessed with endless reserves of attacking talent.

Dani Olmo is a natural replacement for his Barcelona teammate (and may very well have started regardless of Fermín’s absence) but the longest World Cup in history will be a tournament won by squads rather than starting XIs.

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