2026 World Cup Semifinals: Dates, Kickoff Times, Head-to-Head Records

It’s taken 100 matches, but finally the 2026 World Cup semifinals are upon us.

Take a moment to process that for a second. One hundred matches. That’s more than a quarter of an entire Premier League campaign squashed into one month. There have been 232 goals, 14 red cards and one presidential pardon.

It’s so tough to comprehend the tsunami of soccer which has washed over the world in the past four weeks there is only one sensible approach: look forward instead. Here’s what you need to know about the next two mouth-watering fixtures on the horizon now that the first century of matches this summer have concluded.

France vs. Spain

Spain celebrated another last-gasp win to keep its World Cup hopes alive. | Kohjiro Kinno/Sports Illustrated

Location : Dallas, United States

: Dallas, United States Stadium : AT&T Stadium

: AT&T Stadium Date : Tuesday, July 14

: Tuesday, July 14 Kickoff Time: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m BST

The semifinal that everyone expected and wanted—especially Lamine Yamal. Spain’s proudly positive phenom has made little secret of his confidence heading into Tuesday’s meaty clash against the team everyone has spent the whole tournament raving about.

“If France should fear anyone, it’s us,” Yamal shrugged once the first semifinal had been set. The teenager could prove to be right, but for the wrong reasons.

Yamal went on to explain that it was Spain who knocked France out of the 2024 European Championship semifinals. However, Didier Deschamps’s side has improved dramatically in the past two years; replacing Randal Kolo Muani with one of Bradley Barcola or Désiré Doué while also bringing in the talismanic creative figure of Michael Olise.

This is a different France, but one that could still fear a similarly changed Spain. No longer the free-flowing attacking force of the Euros, injuries and poor form (for Yamal, chiefly) has compelled Luis de la Fuente to turn the clock back to 2010 and La Roja’s era of suffocating possession.

Belgium became the first team in 649 minutes of World Cup play to score against Spain this summer yet chances were few and far between. Despite playing the most games of any side, La Roja has still recorded the lowest xG conceded of any nation in the competition.

France vs. Spain Head-to-Head Record

Outcome All Time World Cup Games 38 1 France wins 13 1 Draws 7 0 Spain wins 18 0

England vs. Argentina

It took another gargantuan effort from England to advance to the semifinals. | Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Location : Atlanta, United States

: Atlanta, United States Stadium : Mercedes-Benz Stadium

: Mercedes-Benz Stadium Date : Wednesday, July 15

: Wednesday, July 15 Kickoff Time: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m BST

England’s World Cup has inspired more existential crises than a lifetime of therapy sessions. Thomas Tuchel may not be impressed with the Three Lions’ latest showing—much to Jude Bellingham’s chagrin—but this is rarified air for the nation, however it got there.

Since England first deemed the World Cup worthy of its participation back in 1950, the country which takes credit for inventing the sport had only reached three previous semifinals. After winning the first in 1966, West Germany and Croatia inflicted heartache in 1990 and 2018, respectively. Now Argentina lie in wait for England’s fourth.

The defending champion is naturally more familiar with this stage of the competition. For starters, as many as 17 members of the current roster were part of the squad which breezed past Croatia in Qatar four years ago. It’s been a winding road to get back to the same stage of the competition in North America but after another dramatic extra time victory over Switzerland, another chapter in this bitter international rivalry will be written.

England vs. Argentina Head-to-Head Record

Outcome All Time World Cup Games 14 5 France wins 6 3 Draws 5 0 Spain wins 3 2

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