The FIFA World Cup has given the world some of the most unforgettable moments in sporting history—stunning goals, scenes of pure joy, heartbreaking farewells, incredible redemption arcs and everything in between.

While those moments live on in the memories of fans, they have also been immortalized by the photographers fortunate enough to be in the right place at the right time. Through their lenses, split-second emotions become timeless images—snapshots that come to define not just tournaments, but entire generations of soccer fans.

With the 2026 World Cup now upon us, there will no doubt be plenty more iconic moments waiting to unfold across North America.

Until then, here are 26 World Cup images the world will never forget.

1. A Star is Born

Pele couldn't hold it in. | TT/IMAGO

The 1958 World Cup saw the emergence of soccer’s first true global superstar—Pelé.



Just 17 years old at the time, he lit up the tournament with six goals as Brazil lifted the trophy for the first time. After the final whistle, emotion took over, with the teenager breaking down in tears in the arms of his teammates.

2. Captain Bobby

England won the 1966 World Cup. | Getty Images

One of the earliest iconic colour images in soccer history, the photograph of Bobby Moore lifting the Jules Rimet trophy while being carried by his teammates after England’s 1966 World Cup triumph remains one of the most cherished in the game.



It is remembered not only as a defining image of celebration, but also as a lasting symbol of England’s only World Cup victory to date.

3. Beckenbauer the Brave

Beckenbauer played in a sling for much of the 1970 semifinal. | IMAGO/Sven Simon

The so-called “Game of the Century” saw West Germany defeat Italy 4-3 in the 1970 World Cup semifinal.



The defining image of that classic encounter is West Germany captain Franz Beckenbauer, arm in a sling, continuing to play after dislocating his shoulder—staying on the pitch from the 70th minute onwards after refusing to be substituted.

4. Pelé, Pelé, Pelé

Pelé (top) won three World Cups. | AS Photo Archive/Getty Images

In 1970, Pelé became the only player in history to win three World Cups, helping Brazil cement its status as the tournament’s most successful nation.



In what proved to be his final World Cup appearance, Pelé opened the scoring in a 4-1 victory over Italy in the final. At full-time, he was mobbed by teammates and supporters alike—a fitting scene for the man who had become the face of the beautiful game.

5. East vs. West

Jürgen Sparwasser, Franz Beckenbauer. | Werner Baum/Picture Alliance via Getty

The 1974 World Cup group stage was the only time East and West Germany ever met in a senior international match.



East Germany pulled off a famous 1-0 upset thanks to a goal from Jürgen Sparwasser, creating one of the tournament’s most politically charged moments. West Germany, however, had the last laugh, going on to lift the trophy on home soil just weeks later.

6. Killer Kempes

Mario Kempes was the hero in 1978. | Frinke/IMAGO

Argentina striker Mario Kempes finished as the 1978 World Cup’s top scorer with six goals, including a brace in the final against the Netherlands.



His celebration after the second—ultimately the winning goal—captured a moment of pure, unfiltered joy.

7. The “Tardelli Scream”

Tardelli’s celebration is now famous. | Colorsport/IMAGO

Another iconic celebration, this time from Italy’s Marco Tardelli.



Now known simply as the “Tardelli Scream”, the midfielder raced away with tears streaming down his face, fists clenched and screaming in delight after scoring what proved to be the decisive goal against West Germany in the 1982 World Cup final.

8. The “Hand of God”

The “Hand of God” is one of the World Cup's most-iconic, and controversial, moments ever. | IMAGO/Sven Simon

The most controversial moment in World Cup history, yet still one of its most iconic, came when Diego Maradona appeared to score with his hand against England in the 1986 quarterfinal.



In the same match, he scored the “Goal of the Century”—a stunning solo run that showcased his genius. The game captured his duality: one moment of brilliance, one of controversy, and the flawed genius of Maradona in full view.

9. Maradona’s Kiss

Maradona lifted the World Cup in 1986. | IMAGO/Colorsport

Controversy aside, Maradona deservedly lifted the World Cup trophy that year, famously kissing it moments before doing so in one of the tournament’s defining images.

10. The Tears of a Nation

Paul Gascoigne couldn't hold back his tears in 1990. | David Cannon/Allsport/Getty

No image captures England’s long, often painful search for a second World Cup more than Paul Gascoigne in tears, his shirt pulled over his face, after the Three Lions were beaten by West Germany on penalties in the 1990 semifinals.

11. Roger Milla’s Dancing Feet

Roger Milla’s celebration was iconic. | Henri Szwarc/Bongarts/Getty Images

While Gascoigne was in tears, Cameroon’s Roger Milla was dancing—celebrating his 1990 World Cup goals with his iconic corner flag routine.



Aged 38 and the surprise star of the tournament, he lit up the competition with his joyful dance, performing it four times as Cameroon became the first African nation to reach the quarterfinals.

12. “I’m Coming Out”

Soccer went stateside in 1994. | Peter Robinson/EMPICS via Getty

The World Cup came to the United States for the first time in 1994—bringing with it the spectacle and showmanship you’d expect from the American stage.



Diana Ross performed “I’m Coming Out” at the opening ceremony, where she famously missed an open goal penalty at the start of her performance.

13. Escobar’s Own Goal

Andres Escobar scores an own goal at the 1994 World Cup. | Newscom/IMAGO

A World Cup image remembered for all the wrong reasons.



Photographers captured the exact moment Andrés Escobar turned the ball into his own net against the United States at the 1994 World Cup—a mistake that contributed to Colombia’s group-stage elimination. Just days after returning home, Escobar was tragically murdered, forever turning one of the tournament’s most infamous images into one of its most haunting.

14. Baggio’s Missed Penalty

Baggio's missed penalty cost Italy the '94 World Cup. | Henri Szwarc/Bongarts/Getty Images

An image Italy fans—and Roberto Baggio himself—would rather forget, but never can.



The “Divine Ponytail” blazed the decisive penalty over the bar in the 1994 World Cup final shootout, handing Brazil the trophy and creating one of the most unforgettable images in soccer history: a true icon of the game faltering at the defining moment.

15. Beckham Sees Red

Bye, Bye Becks. | Mark Leech/Offside/Getty Images

In 1998, England’s David Beckham saw red—in more ways than one.



With the Round of 16 tie against Argentina finely poised at 2-2 in the second half, Beckham lost his composure and kicked out at Diego Simeone while he was on the ground. He was promptly shown a red card by referee Kim Nielsen, his moment of disbelief captured as the dismissal was brandished—marking the instant a national scapegoat was born.

16. Ronaldo & his Boots

Ronaldo was the star of the 1998 World Cup. | Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Ronaldo was the standout player of the 1998 World Cup, but his tournament is ultimately remembered for what unfolded in the final.



Expected to light up the showpiece against France, he was mysteriously omitted from the team sheet shortly before kick-off, only to later reappear and deliver a subdued performance well below his usual standards, amid reports of a convulsive episode the night before the match.



The image of him walking away in defeat, his boots slung around his neck, became a lasting symbol of Brazil’s shock loss and his own shattered World Cup dream.

17. Senegal Shock France

Papa Bouba Diop shocked the world that night. | Pro Shots/IMAGO

Senegal made its World Cup debut in 2002 and pulled off the unthinkable in its very first game on the world stage—beating reigning champions France 1–0, thanks to a goal from the late Papa Bouba Diop, famously celebrated as he and his teammates danced around his shirt on the pitch.

18. Ronaldo’s Redemption

Ronaldo got his revenge in 2002. | Ulmer/IMAGO

After the disappointment of the 1998 final, Ronaldo made a powerful statement in 2002—finishing as the tournament’s top scorer and striking twice in the final against Germany to fire Brazil to the title.



It was the ultimate redemption story, made even more unforgettable by one of the most infamous haircuts the sport has ever seen.

19. Zidane’s Headbutt

Zidane bowed out with a bang. | Simon Bruty/Anychance/Getty Images

A moment so surreal it still feels hard to believe—but yes, Zinedine Zidane really did headbutt Italy’s Marco Materazzi in the chest during the 2006 World Cup final.



After the Italian reportedly insulted his mother, Zidane reacted in an instant, sending Materazzi to the ground before being shown a red card by referee Horacio Elizondo. The image of him walking off the pitch in disbelief became one of the defining visuals of the tournament, as France went on to lose the final on penalties to Italy.



Even more striking, it was the final act of Zidane’s glittering career—watched by the entire world, and forever frozen in soccer history by the cameras.

20. The Goal Never Given

Not a goal, apparently ... | Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Everyone watching in the stadium, at home, and on replay could see that Frank Lampard’s long-range strike against Germany in the 2010 Round of 16 had clearly crossed the line.



The officials did not, however, and with goal-line technology not yet in use, Lampard was denied a legitimate goal and England were denied a potential comeback at 2–0 down, eventually going on to lose 4–1 and exit the tournament.

21. “Dani Jarque Siempre con Nosotros”

Iniesta scored Spain's most famous-ever goal. | Getty/Jamie McDonald

Andrés Iniesta scored the most important goal in Spain’s history in the 2010 World Cup final, firing home a superb extra-time volley against the Netherlands to secure La Roja’s first-ever title.



His celebration was both emotional and iconic, as he revealed an undershirt reading “Dani Jarque siempre con nosotros” (“Dani Jarque always with us”), a tribute to his close friend and Espanyol captain Dani Jarque, who had tragically passed away a year earlier at just 26.

22. The Flying Dutchman

What a goal. | Jeff Gross/Getty Images

There have been few better World Cup goals than Robin van Persie’s flying header in the Netherlands’ 5–1 win over Spain in 2014—the Dutch striker soaring through the air to meet Arjen Robben’s lofted pass, looping it over Iker Casillas and into the net, in a moment that cemented him as the real-life Flying Dutchman.

23. Suárez Bites Off More Than He Can Chew

Yes, we are sure that hurt your teeth, Luis. | Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

From a moment of brilliance in Van Persie’s header to a moment of madness from Uruguay striker Luis Suárez—who against Italy in the group stages sank his teeth firmly into Giorgio Chiellini’s shoulder, leaving a visible mark that the defender didn’t hesitate to show the cameras.



Cameras captured Suárez—who was handed a four-month ban after the tournament—acting as the apparent victim, while Chiellini sat on the ground pointing at his arm in the background—a true pantomime villain moment frozen in World Cup history.

24. The Viking Thunder Clap

Iceland’s fans in 2018 were iconic. | Khaled Desouki/AFP/Getty Images

Iceland’s fans brought the power of Thor with them to the 2018 World Cup—just as they had at Euro 2016—with their iconic Viking thunder clap routine.



The chant built from a loud unified shout and clap, repeated at intervals and gradually accelerating, creating a thunderous rhythm that echoed around the stadium and famously carried Iceland to a shock win over Argentina.

25. Al-Dawsari’s Acrobatics

Saudi Arabia stunned Argentina in 2022. | Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Argentina kicked off its bid for a first World Cup since 1986 in 2022 against minnows Saudi Arabia, and looked set for a routine win after Lionel Messi opened the scoring after 10 minutes.



However, two quick goals early in the second half turned the match on its head, with Salem Al-Dawsari celebrating what proved to be a stunning winner with a cartwheel and backflip before being mobbed by his teammates.



For Argentina, many feared it was the start of yet another campaign of heartbreak ...

26. Messi Finally Gets his Moment

Messi finally lifted the World Cup in 2022. | Michael Regan/FIFA/Getty Images

Finally, Argentina—and Messi—did it.



Bouncing back from its shock defeat to Saudi Arabia, La Albiceleste went on to lift the trophy, with Messi—the greatest soccer player of all time—finally having his defining moment in 2022, scoring twice in a 3–3 final against France before Argentina triumphed on penalties.



His nation exhaled in relief, while Messi himself beamed from ear to ear, lifted amid scenes of pure celebration and national euphoria—at last sealing the World Cup legacy he had long chased.

READ THE LATEST WORLD CUP NEWS, PREVIEWS & ANALYSIS HERE