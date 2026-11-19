Some thing are priceless, and that includes Michael Olise in the eyes of Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer.

The 24-year-old forward has developed into one of the most coveted players in world soccer, since moving to Bayern from Crystal Palace in the summer of 2024.

Olise has won back-to-back Bundesliga titles in Germany and dazzled fans with his skill and creativity. Across 122 appearances for Bayern in all competitions, the London-born France international has racked up a sensational 54 goals and 55 assists.

Olise’s form has caught the eyes of admirers across Europe, including those of Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez—a man who has never said no to another attacking superstar.

Olise was tipped as one of Pérez’s key targets during the summer transfer window, following his re-election as president. Ultimately, Madrid ended up breaking their own transfer record to land 19-year-old winger Yan Diomande from RB Leipzig instead.

Olise Not for Sale at Any Price

Just Michael Olise doing his thing ✨#UCL pic.twitter.com/qbDoN1JgLI — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) September 11, 2026

There have been rumblings that the Madrid-Olise rumors will return with a vengeance in future transfer windows. However, it is not a prospect keeping Bayern chief Hainer up at night.

Speaking to t-online, the club president admitted he “naturally discussed” Olise with Pérez at a conference in Madrid over the summer, but there has been no transfer approach from Los Blancos.

“He [Pérez] assured me that Real Madrid has never spoken to him or his agent,” Hainer insisted. “We’re relaxed; Michael Olise still has a contract until 2029. Our goal is for him to stay at FC Bayern for a long time—and for the question of Real Madrid to never even arise.”

Asked if Bayern can hold onto a talent like Olise even if a record-breaking offer of €300 million ($330 million) were to arrive, Hainer remained defiant.

He said: “I like to quote Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, who as CEO often said: ‘We’re not a seller’s club, but a buyer’s club.’

“Nothing has changed in that regard. You can’t always just look at the financial aspect. You also have to consider whether the player is a good fit for us—in terms of playing style, personality, character traits, and also as a person. Michael feels at home here and knows what he has at FC Bayern.”

Hainer’s stance is clear. Whether Madrid remain put off by it is another matter.

Hainer Backs Olise for World Domination

Olise made the top ten of this year’s Ballon d’Or | Stingl/FC Bayern/Getty Images

Olise placed ninth in last month’s vote for the Men’s Ballon d’Or 2026—won by his teammate Harry Kane. In the same interview, Hainer backed Olise rocket up the rankings of soccer’s most coveted individual award in 2027, calling the forward “one of the next favorites.”

He added: “FC Bayern is always able to attract players of absolute world-class caliber. With Kane, Olise, and [Luis] Díaz, we currently have one of the best attacking trios in world football.”

In addition to his top 10 Ballon d’Or finish, Olise was named Bayern Player of the Season in 2026, and was included in the Champions League Team of the Season.