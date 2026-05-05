Al Hilal Respond to Raphinha Links, Barcelona Winger ‘Reveals’ His Stance

Raphinha’s Barcelona future has been put in doubt in recent days, with the Saudi Pro League and specifically Simone Inzaghi’s Al Hilal reportedly interested in the Brazilian star. But Inzaghi‘s agent has since come out to emphatically shut down any speculation.

Over the weekend, reports surfaced that a $105.2 million (€90 million) offer for Raphinha was going to arrive from the Saudi Pro League, with Al Hilal as the potential destination. Yet Inzaghi’s agent, Federico Pastorello, publicly came out to debunk the rumors, stating the Italian manager is not thinking about the Barcelona winger.

“Inzaghi has not requested Raphinha’s transfer as has been rumored in recent hours,” Pastorello told 365 Scores, via SPORT.

“Inzaghi has decided to postpone all matters relating to new signings or the list of potential departures until the end of the season. The fact is Inzaghi doesn’t want the transfer market to distort a team [Al Hilal] focused on the final stretch of the season.”

Why Barcelona, Raphina Would Consider Saudi Pro League Move

Raphinha has been sidelined since the March international break. | Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Prior to reports surfacing of a potential move to the Saudi Pro League, SPORT indicated that Raphinha was assessing his options and analyzing his future, something he even communicated to Barcelona’s hierarchy, per the report.

Raphinha signed a contract extension last summer valid until 2028. Coming off a career year where the Brazilian bagged 59 goal contributions for Barcelona and was a legitimate Ballon d’Or contender, his stock was at an all-time high.

But injuries have compromised Raphinha in 2025–26, with two hamstring injuries forcing him to miss over a mont of action, with the second one coming at the worst possible time; the Brazilian could only watch from the stands as Barcelona were eliminated from the Champions League. Individually, he’s failed to be as prolific as last season, registering just 27 goal involvements, less than half of what he managed in in 2024–25.

If Barcelona want to cash in on Raphinha, this summer seems like the best option given his still sky-high value. The Brazilian will turn 30 in December and if fitness issues continue to sideline him consistently in 2026–27, his value could decrease significantly by this time next year.

For Raphinha, interest from the Saudi Pro League would represent an opportunity to sign a lucrative contract that allows him to maximize his earning potential. However, aside from Al Hilal seemingly shutting down any transfer speculation, the player himself appears to be comfortable staying put.

Raphinha Wants to Stay at Barcelona

Raphinha has become a leader in Barcelona’s dressing room. | Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Despite suggestions that Raphinha could be considering leaving Barcelona this summer, MARCA has since reported that the Brazilian wants to continue his career in Catalonia regardless of any offers that may arrive.

Over the past two years, Raphinha has gone from a player many wanted to exit the club to becoming a fan favorite and one of the best in the world when healthy. Flick has completely revitalized the Brazilian’s career and he remains a focal point of Barça’s plans moving forward.

Barcelona are expected to facilitate outgoing transfers if intriguing offers arrive in an effort to gather funds for their ambitious transfer targets, but Raphinha isn’t one of the players they’re considering parting ways with.

Speculation regarding Raphinha’s future will likely continue well into the summer, but for the time being, there’s nothing concrete. The expectation is that the 29-year-old continues to be a staple in Flick’s lineup come 2026–27.

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