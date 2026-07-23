Chelsea and Aston Villa are understood to have agreed a deal for Alejandro Garnacho—one that isn’t straightforward in terms of its structure and one that allows a player to leave who was hurried in through the Stamford Bridge arrivals door last year without ever speaking to then-manager Enzo Maresca.

With news of Villa’s bid emerging earlier this week, The Athletic are among a number of outlets to report that the two clubs have shaken hands on a loan agreement which includes a conditional obligation to sign Garnacho permanently. The specifics of the agreement have not yet been fully revealed, but it’s largely geared around the number of appearances Garnacho will make—similar to the deal that Villa struck for Harvey Elliott last summer.

Just formal confirmation stands in between Garnacho and the exit door, bringing an end to a 12-month spell at Chelsea that began with so much effort from the sporting directors to try and get a deal over the line in the first place.

So, why are Chelsea selling Garnacho, and to a rival, no less?

What Went Wrong for Garnacho at Chelsea?

Garnacho struggled when it mattered most. | Harvey Murphy/News Images/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Chelsea’s recruitment department, ever the opportunists, expressed their interest in Garnacho as far back as January 2025, shortly after he had been dropped from the Manchester United squad by then-manager Ruben Amorim.

The Blues were ultimately made to wait until the following summer, negotiating relentlessly with United to try and strike a discount. It was on Aug. 30, 2025, that a fee of £40 million ($54 million at the time) at the time was agreed to take Garnacho to Chelsea, a big jump up from the £25 million initially offered.

It was later revealed by the Daily Mail that Garnacho did not even speak to then-manager Maresca before his arrival. The deal was driven largely by the recruitment team, although it must be stressed that Maresca did give his approval.

There had been questions about Garnacho’s attitude and off-field behavior at United but, in truth, nothing like that ever surfaced at Chelsea. All the indications suggest he was a reliable presence in the dressing room.

Alejandro Garnacho’s 2025–26 Premier League Stats

*Stats via Fotmob

The main problems for Garnacho came on the pitch, where he simply fell well short of the expectations placed upon him.

Across 24 Premier League appearances, Garnacho scored just one goal. Granted, he was restricted to 14 starts in the competition, but the Argentina international rarely offered enough to suggest he warranted more minutes in what was an already stacked forward line at Chelsea. His energy levels could never be doubted, but the same could not be said for his output or end product.

Cole Palmer, Estêvão and Pedro Neto all offered more on the pitch, putting Garnacho in a similar position to fellow struggling signing Jamie Gittens, whose debut season at Chelsea ended with one goal in 27 appearances.

Chelsea have, once again, bolstered in attack this summer. Morgan Rogers’s £117 million ($154 million) switch has only increased competition on Garnacho’s favored left wing, meaning there is no longer a place for him at Stamford Bridge.

The Finances Involved in Garnacho’s Chelsea Exit

Chelsea stand to make a profit on Garnacho. | Ben STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images

Chelsea’s sale of Garnacho is one which will be used to justify the club’s divisive transfer approach. Signed for £40 million, the Blues took a shot on him, hoping he would live up to the promise shown earlier in his career and become a £100 million player in the blink of an eye. Evidently, that did not happen.

Because Chelsea bought low on Garnacho, they actually stand to make a small profit. With a loan fee on top of the future transfer clause, Chelsea are expected to receive their full asking price of around £43 million ($57 million) through Garnacho’s move to Villa.

That income is clearly helpful just days after Chelsea’s record-breaking signing of Rogers and, from a business perspective, is objectively positive as a profit. Whether a sub-10% profit justifies the effort and time that went into this deal is an entirely different question.

Since the summer of 2024, Chelsea have spent a total of £354 million ($473.5 million) just on wingers—not including the loan signing of Jadon Sancho. The Blues will argue that, by selling Garnacho for more than he was bought, their overall outlay is not actually as significant as it appears on paper.

Regardless of how you want to spin it, Chelsea need to continue raising money through player sales, and those that fail to establish themselves as regular starters will always be at risk of transfer until the model changes.

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