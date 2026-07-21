Chelsea Receive Surprise Alejandro Garnacho Bid From Premier League Foe—Report

After a disappointing debut campaign in a blue shirt, Chelsea winger Alejandro Garnacho is reportedly in advanced talks with Aston Villa regarding a season-long loan deal.

New boss Xabi Alonso made it clear the Argentine is not in his plans for the 2026–27 season, opening the door for Garnacho to pursue a transfer this summer. Recent reports claimed AS Roma had submitted an official bid for the 22-year-old, but the Serie A club now has competition from Unai Emery’s side.

According to The Athletic, Aston Villa proposed a deal to bring Garnacho to Villa Park on loan next season, with a conditional obligation to buy. The exact details and the figures of the bid have yet to be agreed upon.

Fabrizio Romano adds negotiations between the club and player are ongoing, with Emery having already approved Garnacho as a transfer target for the reigning Europa League champions. The manager was previously interested in the winger last summer when he hit the market after leaving Manchester United, but lost out to Chelsea.

Chelsea’s Outgoing Transfers Pave the Way

Xabi Alonso is overseeing a process of change this summer. | Rene Nijhuis/MB Media/Getty Images

The Blues have been more focused on bidding farewell to players than bringing in game-changers after a poor 2025–26 campaign, which ended without even a place in the Conference League.

Alonso is not wasting his time with those who do not fit his vision, or with players who want a fresh start elsewhere. So far, Chelsea have parted ways with the following seven players:

Player Club Joined Fee Marc Cucurella Real Madrid £51.8 million ($69.3 million) Andrey Santos Manchester United £48 million ($64 million) Tyrique George Everton £24 million ($32.1 million) Jimmy-Jay Morgan West Brom £4 million ($5.4 million) Jimi Tauriainen AC Horsens Free Jesse Derry Sporting CP Loan Harrison Murray-Campbell Kortrijk Loan

Should Garnacho join the list, his loan would help Chelsea balance out the books after the club reportedly struck a record $157.3 million (£117 million) deal for Aston Villa attacking midfielder Morgan Rogers. The two deals are separate, though, and do not rely on one another to get over the line, per The Athletic.

Chelsea are also in the market for defensive reinforcements and most recently were linked with John Stones, who is a free agent after his contract with Manchester City expired at the end of last season. Reports place Crystal Palace defender Maxence Lacroix on the club’s radar as well.

Why Aston Villa Is the Right Move for Garnacho

Unai Emery is a known admirer of Alejandro Garnacho. | Cameron Smith/Getty Images

Being sent out on loan might seem like less than ideal circumstances for Garnacho, who signed a seven-year deal with Chelsea just last summer, but it is the fresh start the Argentine needs. He had a season to forget at Stamford Bridge, recording just eight goals—six of which came in cup competitions—and four assists in 43 appearances.

Garnacho was too inconsistent and too unproductive, especially in his 24 Premier League appearances, to warrant much consideration from Alonso. It’s no surprise the new boss doesn’t see the speedy forward in his plans to resurrect a failing team.

Instead, Garnacho now has the opportunity to rebuild his reputation under a manager who is a known admirer of his skill, dating back to the 22-year-old’s days at Old Trafford. He also gets the chance to play Champions League soccer next season, something no one at Chelsea can say.

The pathway to minutes is quite clear at Aston Villa. The Villans are in need of a new wide player and now will likely feel even more incentivized to get the most out of Garnacho after previous target Crysencio Summerville reportedly inked a head-turning deal with Al Hilal.

Plus, Garnacho gets to stay in the Premier League, where a return to form would surely boost his stock more than if he made the switch to Serie A.

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