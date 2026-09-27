Alexander Isak Injury: Progress, Potential Return Date for Liverpool Star

Liverpool striker Alexander Isak has been forced to withdraw from Sweden’s international camp after sustaining a painful toe injury in Friday’s victory over Romania, setting the Reds up for a nervous wait ahead of their next fixture, which just so happens to be against Manchester City.

This initially threatened to be a positive international break for Isak. After a debut campaign on Merseyside best banished from memory, the 27-year-old has already eclipsed his Premier League goal tally from last season in just five matches this term.

While there have been concerns about his ability to fulfill Andoni Iraola’s desperately demanding pressing instructions, Isak is at least scoring. He maintained that form in Sweden’s first Nations League match of the season, cracking the game against Romania open in the 20th minute.

Yet, the familiar pattern of Isak’s Liverpool career would soon recur, with any bright burst of optimism quickly covered by a dark cloud. Sweden revealed on Sunday that their No. 9 would not be involved in the nation’s remaining three fixtures of the fall window, while Liverpool provided their own statement confirming that the forward would be assessed by the club’s medical staff at the training ground.

What Injury Does Alexander Isak Have?

Alexander Isak scored on international duty for Sweden. | Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP/Getty Images

Isak played the full 90 minutes against Romania but was forced to hobble through the closing stages after a nasty clash with the visitor’s hulking center back Radu Drăgușin. As the striker would reveal to assembled journalists waiting for players to filter through the mixed zone in the bowels of the Strawberry Arena, he was left with a bloody toe.

“You can see it... It was a heavy stamp,” Isak shrugged to local publication Aftonbladet.

As painful as it may look beneath a blood-stained sock, that Isak has suffered an impact injury, rather than something more serious such as a muscle strain, could be viewed positively by those fretting on Merseyside.

When Will Alexander Isak Return From Injury?

Alexander Isak has been in much-improved scoring form for Liverpool as of late. | Glyn KIRK/AFP/Getty Images

All the messaging coming out of Sweden regarding Isak’s health has been refreshingly optimistic. The national association was at pains to describe the striker’s issue as “minor,” while the player himself played down concerns in the immediate aftermath of the collision.

“Those of you who have played might know that it takes a few minutes for the pain to subside, but it was O.K.,” Isak reported.

That this has happened at such an early stage of this elongated international window is another boost for Liverpool. Isak will have two full weeks to recover for the club’s biggest match of this embryonic campaign thus far; a visit from Premier League leaders Manchester City on Sunday, Oct. 11.

Enzo Maresca’s new side have made a blistering start to the campaign, romping through the opening five fixtures with the only perfect record in the division. Maresca also boasts an unblemished head-to-head with Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola, who is yet to beat his Italian counterpart in five previous meetings.

Having Isak available for such an encounter will be crucial in Iraola’s quest to break that drought. In an encouraging twist for Liverpool, the signs are promising.