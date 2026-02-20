The Alvaro Arbeloa Effect? Vinicius Jr’s Revival Fuels Real Madrid’s Title Ambitions

After a challenging four months, Vinicius Junior has gotten his swagger back at Real Madrid, looking more and more like the player that contended for the 2024 Ballon d’Or award. The difference in his game? Perhaps the man on the touchline.

When Álvaro Arbeloa took over from Xabi Alonso, some of his first words went to calling the Brazil international “one of the most exciting players in the world.” The statement is not anything extraordinary or even grandiose, but it showed one thing: The new boss was making it a priority to publicly support Vinicius Jr.

The winger will have breathed a sigh of relief at the new face in the dugout after his relationship with previous boss Alonso devolved spectacularly for the world to see. A Clásico meltdown and stalled contract negotiations headlined the fractured relationship between the manager and his star player, overshadowing one of the real problems plaguing Real Madrid.

Vinicius Jr’s Decline in Form Sparked Real Madrid’s Crisis

There was no love lost between Vinicius Junior (left) and Xabi Alonso. | Alberto Gardin/NurPhoto/Getty Images

While the Spanish media was busy focusing on minute interactions between Vinicius Jr and Alonso, or small press conference clips or subtle social media jabs, the Brazilian forward was floundering on the pitch.

Vinicius Jr’s trademark runs down the left flank became predictable and easy to defend. His finishing inside the 18-yard box lacked the end product. He too often tried to rely on his dribbling to make something happen instead of getting his teammates involved.

In his 33 appearances under Alonso, Vinicius Jr only found the back of the net seven times—and six of those goals spanned from last summer’s Club World Cup to the October international break. The 25-year-old then went through a 16-game goal drought, only broken in the Spanish Super Cup final in January.

Vinicius Jr – Stats Snapshot Under Xabi Alonso

Appearances: 33

33 Goals: 7

7 Assists: 8

Vinicius Jr also only tallied eight assists during Alonso’s reign, and once again, five came before the October international window. Upon his return to Madrid, the winger only set up three goals over the next three months.

It is no coincidence that during that spell, Real Madrid surrendered the top spot in La Liga and suffered Champions League defeats to Liverpool and Manchester City. Across all competitions, they dropped points in five of their eight games from Nov. 4 to Dec. 10, signaling a crisis in the Spanish capital.

Vinicius Jr Reborn Under Arbeloa

Vinicius Junior has scored five goals in eight appearances under Arbeloa. | Burak Akbulut/Anadolu/Getty Images

Fast forward a month later, and Alonso was removed from his position and replaced by Real Madrid Castilla boss Arbeloa. The new manager got his tenure off to a miserable start as he watched his team get eliminated by La Liga 2 side Albacete in the Copa del Rey round of 16.

Vinicius Jr played in that game, and once again looked like a shell of himself, creating just two chances and managing a sole shot on target in 90 minutes on the pitch. Yet Arbeloa fiercely backed his player and shifted all the blame onto his own shoulders.

The 15-time European champions slowly found their footing under his leadership as the days went on, and at the center of the team’s revival sat Vinicius Jr. Suddenly, the former Flamengo standout was playing with flair again, changing the outcome of games with his blistering pace and decisive actions in the final third.

Vinicius Jr – Stats Snapshot Under Álvaro Arbeloa

Appearances: 8

8 Goals: 5

5 Assists: 2

Vinicius Jr and Álvaro Arbeloa have struck a sublime partnership. | Alberto Gardin/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

In just eight appearances under his new boss, Vinicius Jr has found the back of the net five times, nearly reaching his entire tally of the first half of the season. He also has two assists to his name, totaling seven goal contributions in eight outings.

Even more impressive than the numbers are the goals Vinicius Jr is scoring, with his most recent finish against Benfica going down as one of the best in his illustrious catalogue. There is confidence oozing out of the winger, no doubt aided by the trust and support from his new boss.

Vinicius Jr is no longer being benched under the guise of “squad rotation.” He is no longer getting taken out of games for no real rhyme or reason. He is no longer being forced to play in a bizarre tactical set up that did not favor his—or his team’s—make up at all.

Finally, Vinicius Jr is free.

Vinicius Jr’s Resurgence Makes Real Madrid Silverware Contenders

Real Madrid have gotten their swagger back. | Maria Jimenez/Real Madrid/Getty Images

Just last month, Real Madrid lost two of their four chances to lift a major trophy this season after falling in the Spanish Super Cup final and crashing out of the Copa del Rey. The only pieces of silverware that remain are the two most difficult to win: La Liga and the Champions League.

Real Madrid seemed incapable of procuring either at the turn of the new year, but they have quietly put together a run of form only marred by their league phase defeat to Benfica. Los Blancos have won their last eight league matches and secured a 1–0 victory in the first leg of the Champions League knockout phase playoffs.

Arbeloa currently has the team atop the La Liga standings with a two point gap to Barcelona, and in the driver’s seat of its tie with Benfica. Through it all, Vinicius Jr has shined, even in the face of alleged racial abuse, and awakened a dormant hope throughout the Bernabéu. The return of Trent Alexander-Arnold has only further fueled Real Madrid’s title surge.

There’s still plenty of football left to be played before the 15-time European champions can start truly dreaming of the Spanish or European crown. But with Vinicius Jr once again looking like one of the best players in the world, playing alongside arguably the most in-form goalscorer in Mbappé, Los Blancos are quietly, slowly, dangerously reminding the sport just who they are ... all with Arbeloa at the helm.

